The artist who “made Donbas human”: Alevtina Kakhidze on empathy and discrimination in eastern Ukraine

How do we stop discrimination against displaced persons?

I think it’s unfair that my mother had to cross the demarcation line, which is difficult, every two months just in order to collect her Ukrainian pension. She didn’t need to go any further into the country.

To stop discrimination, you need to change the legislation on the procedure for pensioners living in uncontrolled territory eceiving their pensions and Social Security benefits. Currently, people are placed in a situation where they are forced to lie and say they are a displaced person in order to get their Ukrainian pensions. In other words, if you don’t lie to the authorities and pretend to be displaced, a pensioner doesn’t get a pension.

The first thing that needs to be done is to “uncouple” the right to a Ukrainian pension from the certificate verifying that an individual is an internally displaced person. Minister Reva is, in fact, right when he says that this would change the entire pension system. At present, it means that all pensioners are tied to their place of registration. But according to human rights activists, all pensioners, wherever they live, should simply inform the authorities that they are alive and in need of the pension which they have legally earned.

The second thing would be to simplify the identity verification system. There are many ways of doing this. The Red Cross, which is trusted on both sides of the border, could become involved in aiding less mobile pensioners. Or pensioners could perhaps stop at the demarcation line, without having to cross it completely. Verification could also take place online with the help of new technologies and collaboration from banks and Ukraine’s Pension Fund. Because of the war, I taught my mother to use a smartphone. So, technology can help, but we still need political will and empathy with these people.

But the state declares that it provides social benefits for its citizens...

Of course, but these days pensioners have to spend their own money, risk their own lives and visit who owes them money - in this case, the government - but they receive accusations in return.

The saddest thing about this whole story is that the majority of pensioners don’t realise that this pension situation discriminates against them. But around 600,000 people in the uncontrolled territories didn’t worry at all about having to pretend to be displaced persons! In the first months of the war, a decision was taken to quickly register everyone as displaced persons, in order to provide them with some sort of pension. And my mother then re-registered at some random address. A lot of people didn’t even bother about what address to put down and where to “register”. Then, later the government carried out checks on these addresses. This is just callousness from the state.