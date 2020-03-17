“This is a public execution”: Russian activist Anastasia Shevchenko on a year of house arrest

Rostov activist Anastasia Shevchenko is the first person to be investigated under new laws banning Russian citizens working for “undesirable” organisations - foreign or non-governmental institutions that have been deemed by the Russian government that "pose a threat to the basic values of the Russian state".

Shevchenko was placed under house arrest in January 2019. Shortly after arrest, her daughter Alina died after being hospitalised into intensive care - she had previously been in a special needs boarding school. In January this year, it was revealed that local investigators had installed a surveillance camera in Shevchenko’s bedroom and recorded her over a period of several months.

More than 12 months later, Shevchenko is still under house arrest. A court recently softened the restrictions on Shevchenko, permitting two hours of exercise per day and conversations with anyone aside from witnesses in her case. But this good news was overshadowed by the fact that prosecutors confirmed their case against her, and Shevchenko now faces up to six years in prison. A member of Open Russia, she has been charged with working for an Open Russia organisation in the UK that does not exist.

We asked Anastasia about life under house arrest - and what she expects when her case goes to trial.

Why do you think your house arrest conditions were changed?

I don’t know. It was unexpected. I didn’t ask to be allowed outside, only to be able to call my children and permit the district doctor to visit me at home. We waited 10 days for the court decision to come via post from Sochi, but even after we received it my friends were afraid of coming round - in case it was a mistake. We instantly went outside with the kids and dog. I put on my white trainers that I’d bought before I was arrested, I hadn’t had the chance to get them dirty all year.

Your lawyers insist that the organisations you are accused of working for don’t actually exist. How does that work?

Before the investigation I was fined twice on administrative charges under Article 20.33 [carrying out activities of an organisation declared undesirable]. The first time was for participating in a debate with a Taganrog city council member from the United Russia party, the second was for organising a seminar ahead of the elections. I was accused of participating in the Open Russia Civic Movement, registered in the United Kingdom. And the first thing I did was search the UK company register, which is openly available. And there were no results, the organisation doesn’t exist. I brought a screenshot from the register to the court. The judge nodded, but still fined me, saying: “Well, you understand why.”

Now I’ve been accused of carrying out the activity of an undesirable non-governmental and non-profit organisation in the Russian Federation - Open Russia (United Kingdom). My lawyers have presented genuine papers from the UK, which have been notarised, that say this organisation really doesn’t exist. But this has not influenced the investigator at all. Law enforcement believes that the Russian movement I was a part of is a British organisation. Although even Alexander Kurennoy [official representative of the Russian General Prosecutor’s Office] has confirmed that the Russian movement is not connected with a British organisation.

How did the case against you start?

I took part in a sanctioned protest where I held a flag with the slogan: “I’ve had enough [of Putin].” I didn’t speak at the protest, I just stood there holding the flag - this is considered a crime scene, and I’ll be on trial in the same district. My crime is that I held a yellow flag, and yellow is the colour of the “undesirable” organisation Open Russia. Not Raiffaisenbank, Amnesty International, Yandex.Eats, but Open Russia.