“Even though I am in prison, I feel the freedom of my soul”

Many human rights defenders around the world are in jail for standing up for the rights of others. Azimjon Askarov is a well-known writer, artist, and human rights defender from southern Kyrgyzstan. In September 2010, Askarov was wrongfully convicted and sentenced to life in prison on vague and poorly substantiated charges related to the wave of inter-ethnic violence that had rocked southern Kyrgyzstan three months earlier. His trial was marred by serious human rights violations and credible allegations of torture which have never been investigated.

During his almost 10 years behind bars, Askarov, nearly 69, has suffered deteriorating health and inadequate medical attention. In 2016, the United Nations Human Rights Committee ordered his release and his conviction be quashed. A Supreme Court hearing in Kyrgyzstan, scheduled for May 13, is Askarov’s final opportunity to appeal his case in Kyrgyzstan’s courts and convince the judiciary to do the right thing.

With assistance from local human rights organisation Bir Duino, Human Rights Watch's (HRW) Central Asia researcher Mihra Rittmann was recently able to carry out a rare interview with Askarov from prison. Askarov provided written answers to HRW's questions. His words reflect how he found strength and drew on support over the last 10 years, his views on Kyrgyzstan, and what he would do if he were released. The interview has been abridged for brevity.

Mihra Rittmann: Have the last 10 years changed you?

Azimjon Askarov: Before my arrest, I only paid attention to work, while my family, and serving Allah remained in the background. I knew very little about religious practice. But in the days immediately following my arrest, during the most difficult days, Allah gave me the opportunity to get closer to myself, [and] I was free to read the Quran.

[The Quran says]: "If Allah gives you support, no one will defeat you. And if Allah abandons you, then who will help you but him?"

If I had not followed the Quran's advice, I would have long ago rotted underground. Instead of suffering in a wet, narrow cellar, I created a paradise for myself. I ate little, slept little, read the Quran more. Allah gave me more than [the freedom] that was taken from me.

MR: You wrote a book in prison entitled, “I am Happy.” Can you explain why you chose that title?

AA: What fool in prison would say he is happy? [Yet] I am actually happy, because people on five continents stand in solidarity with me and support me spiritually with their letters. Even though I am in prison, I feel the freedom of my soul. In prison I gained a new family that wholeheartedly supports me. Every letter is priceless to me.