Being Trans in Ukraine

Damian Hort of TransGeneration confirms that there are still very few doctors, endocrinologists and psychiatrists who are sympathetic to transgender people, and feels that the Ukrainian government needs to set up state awareness and training programmes for doctors.

“Doctors still believe in the old stereotypes about surgery being the only route to transition,” says Fridrikh Chernyshev. “They think: I’ll sign a form, they’ll have an operation and then wish they hadn’t and it will be all my fault.”

However, according to Fridrikh and Insight coordinator Inna Iriskina, most transgender people don’t have surgery on their sexual organs. The most common procedure is plastic surgery on their breasts, usually carried out abroad.

Anastasia’s legal sex change process took about five months. She received a new birth certificate incorporating a new sex and given name (her last name wasn’t changed as it was gender neutral). Then she got new ID papers, also with a new sex and given name. She also took the decision to change her last name and went through the same procedure again.

“They were helpful to me because they realised that I knew my rights, felt confident and wouldn’t give up,” says Anastasia. “And I changed all my other documents – my ID number, my university graduation certificate, my driving licence and my employment record book – quickly and without any problems. But from what I’ve heard from other transgender people, it seems that problems can arise at any stage. Officials can start making jokes or calling their colleagues to look at the transgender person.”

The most traumatic part of Anastasia’s process was the visit to the military commissariat. To remove her name from the register, she had to bring all her ID papers and medical certificates and be checked by the military-medical committee.

“This is a basically male space,” she says. “I imagined how I would sit in a queue with men and how they would look at me. I just wanted it to be over as quickly as possible.”

Transgender women, however, can’t alter their marriage certificates or children’s birth certificates. These documents can’t have two women’s names on them, as Ukraine doesn’t recognise same sex marriage.

“In a lot of countries – Argentina, Malta, Denmark, Norway, Belgium – the law allows you to change gender-related documents without any reference to medical diagnoses or procedures,” says Inna Iriskina of Insight. “This approach is also recognised at UN and Council of Europe level. But change like this still isn’t realistic in Ukraine.”

Coming out

Over the last three years, Anastasia Domani’s appearance has changed considerably. She has lost touch with old friends and colleagues, although she is still in contact with her family. But she hasn’t come out to them.

“My parents pretend that nothing has changed,” she says. “But my wife can’t avoid noticing the changes. She has known about this for some time: she’s seen photos on my computer and read my posts on social network forums. But she never took it seriously, said it was a passing fashion and thought that I was just cheating on her.