What mobilisation might mean

Lukashenka and his generals have emphasised that mobilisation in Russia does not mean that mobilisation will also be announced in Belarus.

However, at last week’s security meeting, the president talked about the problems the Russian authorities have faced with mobilisation – and why this must not happen in Belarus. As a result, he ordered a check on the system for mobilising military personnel.

“We need to carefully call people in their neighbourhoods, see how many of them there are and check all our lists and documents in the military registration and enlistment offices,” Lukashenka said.

The Belarusian authorities do not hide the fact that certain mobilisation measures are already under way. For example, at the end of September, the Ministry of Defence announced a “sudden check of combat and mobilisation readiness” at a large air base in Machulishchi. That order also involved a call-up of reservists and the removal of military equipment from storage. Each time this happens, the Belarusian authorities emphasise that these are “planned events”.

Putin’s mobilisation may affect Belarus in other ways. According to Ukraine’s deputy defence minister Hanna Malyar, the Kremlin is allegedly planning to place 20,000 newly mobilised Russian military personnel in Belarus.

Lukashenka at a crossroads

On 29 September, Pavel Latushka said that Lukashenka had allegedly agreed to receive 120,000 Russian troops between November 2022 and February 2023, and 100,000 Belarusians would allegedly be called up. “Lukashenka is preparing for a full-scale war,” he claimed.

In Ukraine, these radical forecasts were perceived rather sceptically. Representatives of the Ukrainian authorities are convinced that Putin is really trying to get Lukashenka to enter the war. However, Kyiv has repeatedly expressed doubts that Lukashenka will actually go for it.

The Ukrainian authorities have been wrong in the past when assessing the intentions of the Lukashenka regime. Oleksiy Danilov, secretary of Ukraine’s National Security and Defence Council, admitted that Kyiv was convinced there would be no invasion from Belarus – just two days before it happened.

On the evening of 8 October, Ukraine’s ambassador to Belarus was summoned to the Belarusian foreign ministry, where he was handed a diplomatic note: it stated that Ukraine was allegedly planning a strike against Belarusian territory. Kyiv denied these accusations and stated that the delivery of a diplomatic note could be part of the Russian plan to draw Belarus into the conflict.

On 10 October, Lukashenka announced that he and Putin had agreed on the deployment and formation of a regional group of Russian and Belarusian troops.

“Of course, the Ukrainians absolutely do not need this,” Lukashenka said. “Well, why else would they open a second front on our southern borders, and their northern ones? Well, why? This is crazy from a military point of view. Nevertheless, the process has begun.”

Belarus and Russia’s joint regional group was created back in 1999: it includes the Belarusian army in full strength and some units of the Russian armed forces (until 2022, for example, it included Russia’s first tank army, whose headquarters was in Smolensk). With that in mind, it remains unclear what exactly is meant by ‘deployment’ and ‘formation’.

One thing is clear: it is planned to redeploy significant Russian forces to Belarus again. Lukashenka has already given the order to receive and deploy “more than one thousand” Russian military personnel.