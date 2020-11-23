What it means to be a teacher in protest-struck Belarus

I am quite a docile person. Before the election, politics scared me, I didn’t think it was my thing. But gradually I came to urban activism, and that’s already politics. When I hear about the fact that students who came out to protest are out of politics, I think that’s the wrong way to talk about it. All government institutions are political, they promote a political ideology. Universities teach students how to behave like citizens in this system. When you realise this, you begin to change it. It’s like in The Matrix, when the hero is told that he’s the chosen one, but he denies it. And then, when he realises that he is the chosen one, he begins to change the Matrix. When I did something, I tried to show that everyone becomes “the chosen one” when they begin to feel they are the chosen one. And our goal is to change the Matrix, because we live in it, in a situation predetermined by our state, in its rigid structure and hierarchy.

We switched to remote work because of COVID, and I wasn’t aware of the mood of teachers and students in response to events taking place in the country. My colleagues are “real Belarusians”. You can never guess from a person what their position is until they turn up to work with a flag. Nobody will answer directly. Therefore, a week after the elections, I created a group in Telegram [at the moment this group is inactive - ed.], where I invited all teachers and students. I wanted to unite people who feel that injustice is happening and do not agree that the university should be outside of politics.

I acted openly: any person with any opinion could come to the channel and participate in discussions; students and teachers expressed their positions on equal terms. My goal was not to make any specific changes in power, but to change the way we conduct dialogue and make decisions - in open communication. Never before have I seen people gather so quickly, after three or four days there were already several thousand people in this channel.

We wrote a petition from the teachers and took it to the administration of the Belarusian State University. We demanded the resignation of Lukashenka and the Central Election Commission, and new elections. We called ourselves a strike committee, as in the factories, and were preparing for a strike. But I was locked up before 1 September [when the school year starts - ed.], the police drew up a report on me for reposting information about one of the protest marches. They gave me 15 days of arrest. I was supposed to go to work on Monday, but I switched with a colleague and went out on Tuesday. The university used this as a pretext to dismiss me for absenteeism. Although the trade union committee openly said that the reason was that I created a group in the Telegram.

I am sure that if even 10% of our university’s teachers went on strike and said that they would no longer work in these conditions, the system would begin to buckle. But people have no experience of defending their civic position, they believed that an invitation to talk with the rector was some kind of victory, but that’s nothing! Now students and teachers are just learning about self-organisation. Many teachers are already old and are afraid that they will not be able to find another job, they support change, but they will continue to work in silence.

The university administration has no inner morality. They cannot answer the question of what the university should be like, what its idea should be. They refer to the bureaucracy, and their favourite word is “legal field’. At the same time, many of the vice-rectors and heads of departments have children studying in Europe, they themselves go there for fellowships. And we are told to drop “these democratic values ​​of ours”. And after this hypocrisy, they still want us to leave everything as it is, to preserve this sort of education system, when everyone leaves here and does not want to study here? When I started this whole university movement, my goal was for our education to become different, to change significantly. So that people came to Belarus from other countries to study.