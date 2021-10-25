Cats, crows and planet Earth: drawings by Belarusian political prisoners

Since Belarus’s presidential elections in August last year, the country has been gripped by a brutal crackdown by security forces.

Protesters, politicians, civil society participants and journalists have been detained and tortured, and many are facing prison sentences. The Viasna Human Rights Center states there are currently 812 political prisoners in the country.

In response to this wave of police violence and arbitrary detention, solidarity campaigns in support of those facing imprisonment on politically motivated charges have sprung up. But with little information about what life is like inside Belarus’s prison system, people on the outside rely on letters, and often drawings, by prisoners.

Mediazona, a media outlet reporting on law and justice, recently published a series of illustrations based on images by Belarusians who have found themselves behind bars over the past year – student activists, protesters, ideological opponents of the Lukashenka regime, and artists.

We translate and republish the article with permission here. You can find openDemocracy's recent coverage of Belarus here.

Nadzeya Kalach

Pre-Trial Detention Centre No.1, Minsk