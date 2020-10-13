In Central Asia, the ever-growing chasm of inequality is deepening

It is 8am in Dushanbe, the capital of Tajikistan. Zafar, 39, is walking down the street to the Tajik National University, where he earns 300 USD a month as a teaching instructor. He and his wife, a school teacher who earns even less, are the only bread-winners for their family of six.

Instead of walking, Ahliddin, 44, rides a black Lexus to his office in the city centre. A father of five, Ahliddin is the CEO of a construction company, and the sole bread-winner in his family. But with a monthly salary of 5,000 USD, he can cover his children’s private secondary and university education. “Thank God I have good living conditions. My two sons are studying at good universities abroad, while the other three kids are in prestigious schools,” he tells oDR.

Ayan’s life in Nur Sultan, the capital of Kazakhstan, feels like miles away, literally and figuratively. A graduate of Nazarbayev University, five years ago the 26-year-old businessman created an app for delivering healthy food. It made him a millionaire. In 2019, the annual turnover for Ayan’s company was more than a million USD. “I mostly spend my funds on investment projects,” Ayan says proudly. “My monthly expenses are about 1,200-1,500 USD, and I also pay my parents 2,300 USD each as they work for me.”

In Central Asia, there are many people like Zafar, but only a few like Ahliddin, and even fewer like Ayan. Income inequality in the region is significant, both within and between countries. With $870 in 2019, Tajikistan has the lowest GDP per capita in Central Asia, approximately 40 times lower than the European Union’s. The region’s leader, oil-rich Kazakhstan, fares better with $9,731 GDP per capita.

While the global economy is expected to enter into recession due to the COVID-19 pandemic, poor countries face an especially difficult road to recovery. With up to 30% of their GDP dependent on the remittances of migrant workers from Russia, the two small Central Asian republics of Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan are particularly vulnerable to the ravages of the virus, which risks increasing levels of inequality among their already impoverished populations.

But the COVID-19 pandemic is only exacerbating trends that have been long prevalent in the region, where assets are concentrated in the hands of the few and where anything from a quality education to clean water have become less accessible to the general population since the fall of the Soviet Union.

Global trends, local poverty

According to a 2019 Credit Suisse Wealth Report, the world’s richest 1% currently owns 44% of global net assets. Equally, the United Nations World Social Report has found that the wage gap between top and bottom earners has actually increased in most developed and several developing countries.

Central Asia is no exception. Kyrgyzstan’s National Statistics Committees reports that the richest decile earns around 12 times more than the poorest decile; in Tajikistan the ratio is nine times, decreasing to the only relatively lower six times in Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan.

“The difference between rich and poor can be seen everywhere in Tajikistan,” Zafar explains. “Rich people enjoy living in big houses, riding posh cars and wearing the latest fashion. They buy groceries in supermarkets, not bazaars. Their children study at private schools.”