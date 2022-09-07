Scandal erupts over fate of legendary Ukrainian film archive

One of Ukraine’s most important cultural institutions is under threat, say opponents of plans to reorganise Kyiv’s Dovzhenko Center.

The Center, founded in 1994 and named after one of the country’s most famous 20th-century film artists, director Oleksandr Dovzhenko, is dedicated to preserving Ukrainian film culture.

Its extensive archive houses copies of early Soviet-Ukrainian masterpieces including Dovzhenko’s ‘Arsenal’ (1929) and ‘Earth’ (1930), and the 1929 classic ‘Man with a Movie Camera’ by avant-garde director Dziga Vertov. Since 2015, it’s also been open to the public, with a film museum and library, performance space, and bookshop.

But in August, Ukraine’s state film agency (known as Derzhkino) announced its intention to “reorganise” the centre. The proposal – which aims to split it into three separate institutions – has prompted a fierce debate about cultural policy during wartime, and a public campaign in the centre’s defence.

Get the free oDR newsletter A weekly summary of our latest stories about the post-Soviet world. Sign up now

Employees at the centre believe the plans could lead to the liquidation of Ukraine’s national film archive, which has gained international recognition for its work in preserving 20th-century classics. They also fear for their jobs.

“For many years, we have been proud to preserve our film heritage. And bring it home,” Oleksandr Telyuk, head of the film archive, told openDemocracy. “Part of the film archive was housed in Moscow in the 1990s and 2000s – we did a great job getting it back to Ukraine.

“We can say with absolute certainty that moving [the centre] will harm our collection. When archiving and preserving this heritage, the first rule is: do no harm.

“When the Russian army was outside Kyiv, we discussed at great length whether or not to evacuate our collection. We decided not to because this material is very sensitive to light and temperature.”