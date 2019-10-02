A family business: how Russian security forces target the Crimean Tatar community

Fatma is a small, delicate woman of 30. On top of her traditional dress and hijab, a pair of trainers and a rucksack give her the look of a carefree young woman. But Fatma Ismailova is the mother of three children: Khadija, the oldest, is 9, Fatikh is 7 and Khalid is 5. And for the past three years, she’s been bringing her children on her own.

In October 2016, officers with Russia’s security service, the FSB, arrested Fatma’s husband Rustem Ismailov on terrorism charges after searching the family home in Crimea. In June this year, a Russian military court sentenced Rustem to 14 years of strict regime prison for “participating in the activities of a terrorist organisation”.

Fatma is one of many Crimean Tatar women who have lost husbands, brothers, sons and other relatives to the wave of counter-terrorism cases which have swept the peninsula since it was annexed by Russia in 2014. There are now more than 170 children living without their fathers, who are detained or convicted on terrorism charges. In some densely inhabited Crimean Tatar villages, there are entire streets without male relatives. This tidal wave of police harassment affects the whole of the Crimean Tatar community, and its effects will make themselves felt for a long time to come.

The investigations concern alleged membership of the Islamic fundamentalist organisation Hizb ut-Tahrir, which is banned as a terrorist organisation in Russia. But this label is clearly rejected by Crimean Tatars and human rights organisations, who state that the terrorism charges are politically motivated.

“We want the public to know that our husbands have been defamed with this label of terrorist,” Fatma said in June after her husband Rustem was convicted alongside four other men, including two brothers. “Our husbands are good, god-fearing Muslims, fathers of many children. What is happening now in Crimea is lawlessness. It’s a second deportation of the Crimean Tatar people - only this time they’re going to prison, not exile.”

Nowadays the phrase “family business” in Crimea has little to do with commercial activity. Over the last few years, Russia’s FSB and counter-extremism unit has opened over 20 criminal and administrative cases against Crimean Tatar families.

A family affair

Fatma selects and weighs her words carefully, she always says exactly what she wants to. After Rustem’s arrest, she threw herself into activism, spreading information about the Russian security forces’ campaign of house searches and investigations against Crimean Tatars.

When Fatma attends court sessions, she is usually accompanied by her father Enver Omerov - a short, quiet man of around 60. In early June this year they made an overnight trip together to Rostov-on-Don from Crimea - Ismailov’s trial was nearing its end, and closing arguments were due to be held on 10 July. At roughly two am, Russian traffic police stopped their car at the entrance to the Kerch bridge and kept them for three hours. Enver’s blood pressure spiked as a result.

Indeed, 10 June turned out to be a fateful day for several Crimean Tatar families.