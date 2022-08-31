Miners in western Ukraine have gone public about their fears of a return to the corruption that once plagued the country’s coal industry – and are worried about losing their jobs as a result.

They blockaded the office of Mine No.9 in Novovolynsk to stop a new director from taking up his post earlier this month, citing his alleged link to an embezzlement scandal at a previous workplace. Following the confrontation, the new director has signalled his intention to turn down the job, although he denies any wrongdoing.

The mobilisation near the Polish border is the first worker protest to take place in Ukraine since Russia invaded the country and martial law was introduced.

Volodymyr Zelenskyi had previously pledged to stamp out corruption in Ukraine’s coal sector, which has a reputation for insider influence.

Speaking to workers in February 2020, the Ukrainian president declared an end to the coal industry’s so-called ‘overseers’, or smotriashchie.

These are the unofficial, behind-the-scenes advisers who influence managerial appointments and supervise embezzlement, illegal diluting and sales of coal, and middle-men schemes connected to enrichment factories.