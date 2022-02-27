Fleeing Kyiv: How we escaped the Ukrainian capital as war broke out

25 February

It’s six in the morning in a large house outside Kyiv. In a big room with a fireplace, which has not yet been lit, 12 people are asleep on the floor. The curtains are shut. There is absolute silence.

“Get up. We need to run. Get up,” Sofia* screams suddenly. “Everybody get up. We need to run to the basement.”

I get up. I hear something buzzing over the house – most likely an aeroplane. I remove my blanket, take my jacket and phone, and run out into the corridor. There are several people in front of me. We go down an iron staircase in single file to the basement. It is cold and damp there, but there are some wooden boards on the floor – the owners of the house prepared them so that there was something to sit on.

The phone connection is not very good, but you can read the news. The Russian military are shelling residential areas of Kyiv. On social media there are photos of the night sky riddled with glowing lines. It looks like fireworks, but it’s not. Sofia distributes warm blankets to everyone.

Little Diana* is in the basement with me. She is eight months old. She is very sleepy in her father’s arms. Diana is wearing a plush children’s blanket, with some kind of cartoon characters on it. She looks at me and smiles. Right here in the damp basement, the girl’s mother is trying to change her nappy. Diana is stoically silent and does not move.