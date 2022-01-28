Beijing 2022: No snow at the Winter Olympics? You’d better get used to it

The promotional slogan of Beijing’s successful bid to host this year’s Winter Olympics, “joyful rendez-vous on pure snow and ice”, sounded like something from the pages of a ski holiday brochure. That’s entirely in keeping with the spirit of the games, which have always served as an economic tool of the winter tourism industry.

Beijing 2022 is no different, and for all the global grandstanding at the games, these Olympics are primarily serving a domestic economic agenda. As part of the Chinese government’s plans to shift the country’s economy from manufacturing to services, considerable effort has been put into developing a winter sport’s industry, centred around the country’s north-east, where the games are being held.

But however many people attend the joyful rendezvous, pure snow will be in short supply. In fact, there won’t be any at all. Given the near-drought conditions in the area – made worse by climate change – all of the skiing events will rely on the production of huge quantities of artificial snow, created by a massive array of fans spraying chilled water mist, which requires more than 222 million litres of water. This has accumulated into long white ribbons sitting on bare brown earth, though the runs are sufficiently large and landscaped to give the illusion of complete snow coverage on television.

This is the reality of a lot of winter sports events. The 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi was almost entirely dependent on artificial snow, as was last year’s Biathlon World Cup circuit. It is already the case that skiing seasons, for both sport and leisure, are getting shorter. In the USA, they are due to have halved in length by 2080. Combined with the increasing frequency of extreme weather, more events are being rescheduled or cancelled – such as the 2020 Finlandia Ski Marathon.



There will be a lot more of this in the future. Rising global temperatures mean that winter sports destinations everywhere will receive less snow, less often. Researchers at the University of Waterloo in Ontario, Canada, reported that of 19 prior Winter Olympic locations, only 10 or 11 would still be reliable hosts in 2050, and perhaps just six by 2080. Artificial snow will not be enough to save most of them. Not only does it offer a poorer surface to race on, contributing to higher injury rates amongst athletes, but its requirements for energy, water and associated infrastructure are so large that many resorts will become uneconomic. This is already happening in Australia, for instance.