The road to the Borjomi factory cuts through a gorge with a few trees.

In the office of the famous mineral water factory sits Giorgi*. “Please excuse our office,” he says, waving at the cushion-inset car tires that double as chairs.

Giorgi, who has worked at the factory for many years, is one of 400 workers on strike at two of the Borjomi water plants. While Borjomi is little known in the West, the fizzy, slightly salty water is found in shops from Belarus to Kyrgyzstan.

Now, like many products and services in the region, Borjomi mineral water has been affected by Russia’s war against Ukraine.

Borjomi water is a quintessentially Georgian product – but the same cannot be said of the company’s ownership.

IDS Borjomi, the largest bottled water producer in Eastern Europe, has been majority-owned since 2013 by Alfa Group, Mikhail Fridman’s investment conglomerate. Fridman, once the seventh richest man in Russia, made his fortune in banking. He was also one of the first Russian oligarchs to be sanctioned by the European Union (EU) and UK after Russia’s 24 February invasion of Ukraine. The British government described Fridman as “closely associated” with Vladimir Putin.

Although Fridman has spoken out against the war, he has stopped short of criticising the Russian president. “Even assuming that I want to deliver any messages [to Putin], I don't have any channels to do that,” he said in March.