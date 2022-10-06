How do you know?

“Let’s play a word game, shall we? I’ll start. War. You’ve got ‘R’.”

Every spoken word comes with a tiny cloud of vapour. The cold in the underground car park where we are sitting, wrapped in winter parkas and blankets, gets into your bones. The place smells of wet concrete and tyres. The wind whistles round the corners. Somewhere, a dog is barking. It echoes off the thick walls, waking up the other dogs in the car park.

This is our bomb shelter. An underground maze on three levels. I have come down here many times, but I still don't know where all the entrances and exits are. For a while, I used a white car as my landmark, but then its owner decided to leave Kyiv as the Russian troops were right outside the city. The same thing happened to the red car – my next landmark. The car park is emptying out and I find myself at a crossroads more and more often, unsure which way to go.

A mere week ago I wouldn’t have thought I’d be hiding in a bomb shelter. That’s though everything pointed to the contrary. In the autumn of 2021, Russia had begun massing troops along its border with Ukraine. The media had begun talking about a new invasion, bloodier than the previous one. I didn’t believe a major war would start, but I did wait to see what would happen. We all waited. But we clung to the hope – or doubt? – until the very last moment, that war would not break out. We went on living our usual lives, making dinners and planning trips, even as each day began and ended with alarming new forecasts.

“War came to us as soon as we began to wait for it to start,” wrote Slavenka Drakulić about the run-up to Croatia’s 1991 independence war. The waiting was unbearable. Every day, reporters and various experts “revealed” yet another Kremlin plan. Every week, there was a new date for the Russian assault. “How could they possibly know that?” we asked each other, even as we glanced at the calendar.

In February, Kyiv's streets filled with rumours and new signs advertising bomb shelters. The city administration urged us all to find the closest shelter. We pretended not to care but studied maps anyway. One night, sitting in my warm, well-lit kitchen, I learnt that the closest bomb shelters were a basement, an underpass and the underground car park. Of the three, the car park seemed the safest. Its concrete walls and the many levels deep underground would protect me from bombs. The thought made me shiver, as if I were already in a frozen dungeon. There were no bombs yet, but in my mind, I was already sheltering from them.

On the morning of 24 February, the imagined became real. I heard the first wails of the sirens, the first dull thumps that crept closer and closer. The new war had begun, the one I had not believed would start but for which I had waited. Once we had recovered from the initial shock, we went down to the car park and sat in the freezing cold, utterly lost.

I remember how eerie the first hours felt in the bomb shelter. Car parks are built for people to park their cars and go about their business. No one in their right mind would stay in a car park all day long, not to mention the night. Unrolling a duvet on the cold cement would mean admitting that war had reached Kyiv. But eventually, exhaustion won. I brought down a sleeping bag. My neighbours did the same.

Now, you wouldn't recognise the car park. Where once there were rows of cars, there are islands of mattresses, blankets and pillows. People wrap themselves in three layers of clothing and watch the news. Someone is eating a sandwich; someone else is listening to the explosions. Everyone desperately wants to know what is happening and what will happen. A neighbour arrives and she seems cheerful, even elated (although she will leave the city in the next few days, just as cheerfully, because her “nerves can't take it anymore”).

She holds up a bottle. “Would you like some? Cherry liqueur.”

We nod awkwardly. She pulls out plastic glasses, pours us drinks, smiles and goes on her way round the car park. She knows everyone here. We return to our word game. We've been playing it for half-an-hour to distract ourselves, but our minds won't let go of what’s happening above ground.

“Republic—crab—bazooka—air-raid...”

It's my turn. I need a word that starts with a 'd' but I'm stuck on the air raid. The silence stretches; no one is eager to continue the game. Eventually, we all pull out our phones. To go 30 minutes without checking the news is a lot.