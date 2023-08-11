Himself, Gadzhi-Isa had done something exceptional, something with the grandeur of poetry or saga. That night, he poured some vodka and told us the story. The road to the local market town, he said, was about fifteen miles long. “Too far for our traders,” he said, but there was no government plan to solve the problem. So Gadzhi-Isa and five friends had got together to build a new road that would cut the journey to five and a half miles by hugging a wooded mountain valley. They would do it all by themselves, out of charity. They started work with a tractor and a bulldozer provided by Gamid Gamidov, a popular politician later killed in a car bombing. “We began well, but little by little, my friends lost interest,” said Gadzhi-Isa. “I was left on my own.” One man to build a road. He became obsessed. He planted sticks of dynamite to blast the way from the rock, creeping away to a safe distance with a detonator. He slept outside, under overhangs, on beds of leaves. Rain dripped down his collar and he shivered through the night. The funding ran out, but he carried on with his own money. The digger toppled over a cliff. Relations with his wife became strained as the family budget was squeezed.

“It was an idée fixe,” said Gadzhi-Isa. It took him two years to complete the final three miles of the road. It was a dirt track where plants sprouted through the surface here and there, but it was a road nonetheless, passable by cars.

“Incredible,” I said.

“And tomorrow, I will show you,” said Gadzhi-Isa. “It will shorten your route as well.”

He was right: next morning, the track pulled us into a wooded glen where the sun passed through leaves turning red, yellow and gold. Gadzhi-Isa caught up in his Lada Niva; I had forgotten a fleece at his house. He walked on beside us, pointing out trees: delicate aspen with whitish trunks, some on tops of cliffs; beech with rich, claret leaves; oak, ash – still green, they would turn later; hornbeam, maple, wild pear, apple and cherry.

“Look, these blackberries grew in these places where I blasted rock and cleared timber,” he said. There were guelder-rose, buck-thorn, wild raspberries and red and blackcurrants. We stopped to pick them, the juice staining our fingers. There were plums, too, little bombs of sweetness.

“Wait!” Gadzhi-Isa had stopped. “This is where we used to otdykhat [relax],” he said. A shack had appeared in a clearing by the road- side. “I came here every night to strip to the waist and wash.” He walked to one side and began overturning rocks in the undergrowth. “It’s got be here somewhere. Yes!” His fist held an earth-stained bottle of vodka and some plastic cups. “I secreted it here in case of emergencies,” said Gadzhi-Isa.

We drank a toast to his achievement and said our goodbyes. The road continued, clinging to steep wooded slopes above the river, some almost sheer, marked with the shattered drill holes where Gadzhi-Isa had placed his explosives. It ended by a stream and a footbridge that led towards the market town.

That was the thing: Gadzhi-Isa had not yet managed to replace the footbridge with one that would take traffic. I never found out if he managed that final step. I’m not sure I want to. In my mind, his road burns to this day like a comet of human enterprise.