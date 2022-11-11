People in recently liberated towns and cities across eastern Ukraine are repairing and rebuilding, eager to move on with lives that were violently interrupted by the Russian invasion in February.

The physical destruction in some places is substantial, but many are finding it harder to deal with the emotional trauma and confusion Russian forces heaped upon them – particularly disinformation.

Russia fed a steady stream of propaganda into occupied areas, taking advantage of the information vacuum caused by their invasion. Their intention was to sow confusion and, above all, distrust in the Ukrainian authorities. They often succeeded.

Today, that disinformation is still a source of fear and resentment in Ukraine’s newly liberated areas – and it’s complicating efforts to return people’s lives to some kind of normality.

Izium: evacuation rumours

openDemocracy recently visited the city of Izium, on the eastern edge of Kharkiv region, which was completely occupied by Russian forces in early April. For weeks, the Russians bombed Izium constantly, with Ukrainian officials claiming that Russia conducted 476 missile strikes against the city – the highest number of attacks on any Ukrainian city in the first five months of the invasion. Russia retained control over the city until early September, when Ukrainian forces conducted a massive counter-offensive, liberating Izium in the process.

Russia’s temporary occupation of the city appears to have left its mark, though – and not just in the dozens of destroyed buildings.

We found that some Izium residents seemed to share a hatred for the city’s mayor, Valerii Marchenko, who has been in his post since 2015 – and in 2020 was re-elected on a Servant of the People ticket.

They believe that Marchenko made a spurious claim in early April that 80% of Izium residents had been evacuated, but that in reality, they say, he abandoned the city to Russian forces.