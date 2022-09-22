Netflix and commercial success

According to most industry insiders, international recognition and access is vital for Kazakhstan’s cinema to succeed.

“If we were able to improve our professional skills, and increase the quality of production, maybe in five years we could start making content for the likes of Netflix or HBO,” said film industry veteran Baurzhan Shukenov.

“Right now, not many people know about Kazakhstan. Once our local stories are interesting for other people, then maybe we will be able to expand from post-Soviet countries into international markets. That's a very optimistic way of thinking,” continued Shukenov, who is deputy chairman of Kazakhcinema, the State Center for the Support of National Cinema.

Last November, Katerina Suvorova’s debut documentary ‘Sea Tomorrow’ (2016) was selected by Netflix Europe. The first Kazakhstani feature film to appear on the streaming platform, it chronicles the environmental impact of the fast disappearing Aral Sea.

Celebrated as a major victory for Kazakhstan’s film industry, especially for privately funded independent filmmakers as well as smaller, self-funded arthouse filmmakers, this news came much sooner than Shukenov’s five-year prediction.

Overall, while the Kazakhstani film industry appears poised to bounce back from the global pandemic, a dissonance remains between those who are driven by artistic approval and those who desire profitable business. The one element that these two groups share? The audience.

To understand the audience, try and understand their reality. Kazakhstan is the ninth-largest country in the world with a population of approximately 19 million, which means it’s also one of the least densely populated. Despite ongoing rural-to-urban migration, around 40% of the population live outside urban areas.

And there are hardly any cinemas to cater to that population. According to Shukenov, Kazakhstan has about 100 movie theatres containing a total of 350 screens, mainly within Almaty, the capital, and the largest cities. That’s one screen per 54,000 people.

The median monthly income in 2020 was 83,000 tenge ($175). If the average Kazakhstani family of four went to the movies, it would cost them 12,000 tenge ($25) on tickets alone – 15% of their monthly earnings. So it's understandable that Kazakhstanis in rural areas would choose not to go at all, especially when piracy remains an option.

Until a decade ago, the overwhelming majority of domestic releases were made by the oldest, largest and historically state-backed film studio Kazakhfilm.

Change occurred in the mid-2010s, according to film critic and historian Gulnara Abikeyeva. The number of annual releases began to rise, as did the proportion of films produced by commercial companies. Most important of all, the domestic box office gross also rose – gradually but steadily.

Abikeyeva cited three commercial films, all comedies, as highlighting this change: ‘Kelinka Sabina’ (2014), ‘Kazakh Business’ (2016) and ‘Brother or Marriage’ (2017), each of which spawned sequels. Now, only 10% of the 60 domestic films released each year are funded by the state, according to Abikeyeva.

Commercial films started generating massive revenues in 2019, when ‘Kazakh Business in Korea’ (the fourth instalment in the ‘Kazakh Business’ franchise), made by popular actor/producer Nurlan Koyanbayev, grossed around 1bn tenge ($2.1m).

The films that win the love and money of the Kazakhstani people tend to be lighthearted, comedies offering an escape from daily life. Arthouse or auteur films are not so popular – maybe because these are more concerned with depicting reality and providing social commentary.