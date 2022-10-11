When a buzzing was heard over the cloudy skies of Odesa on 23 September, it was followed by a crackle and then gunshots, it was one of the first documented instances of the Ukrainian military opening fire on an Iranian-made drone.

Back in Iran on that same day, 23 September, demonstrators engaged in the largest anti-government protests in years were faced with signs that the army would crush dissent.

The display of violence in Ukraine and Iran has inspired intense outrage in Ukraine’s Iranian community.

After months of speculation, the Russian military was now openly deploying lethal Iranian drones in Ukraine that were supplied by the same authoritarian regime engaged in political and social repression in Iran.

Get the free oDR newsletter A weekly summary of our latest stories about the post-Soviet world. Sign up now

The regime, which had long posed a risk to the lives and wellbeing of friends and family back in Iran, was now a threat to Ukraine.

Many in the diaspora have expressed a desire to publicly distance themselves from the regime that controls their country of birth.

“We consider ourselves to be a part of Ukraine,” says Ali Reza Farokhiyan, a 28-year-old IT worker who moved from Iran in 2012.

“All of us have been living here for a very long time and feel we are a part of these people,” he explained.