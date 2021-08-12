Meet Mykola Chaus, Ukraine’s disappearing judge

At the end of July this year, two groups of cars sped through the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv.

“You’re interfering with the lawful operations of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau [NABU]!” one of the cars blared through its megaphone, trying to force a grey minivan to stop.

Officers from NABU believed that Mykola Chaus, a former Kyiv district judge now on the run from a bribery charge, was inside the minivan. The minivan, however, belonged to the Security Service of Ukraine, the SBU.

It’s unclear how long exactly this chase lasted. But in a three-minute video of the events that emerged later, the chase ended when SBU officers drove into the state security headquarters in downtown Kyiv – and the NABU officers were escorted off the premises.

This high-speed chase between two of Ukraine’s law enforcement agencies is just one part of the story of Mykola Chaus, whose disappearing act – which includes being abducted in neighbouring Moldova earlier this year – has come to symbolise the fight for justice in Ukraine. Indeed, work by investigative journalists has suggested that Chaus could have protection from the very top of the Ukrainian elite – but there remains little in the way of confirmation in the murky world of Ukraine’s anti-corruption battle.

In 2016, Chaus shot to fame after law enforcement found thousands of dollars hidden in glass jars buried under a fence at his home. But his public profile began several years before that, during the street protests that led to the toppling of then-president Viktor Yanukovych’s kleptocratic regime.

During what became the Euromaidan revolution in 2013-14, the ‘Automaidan’ movement began organising car rallies outside the palatial homes of government officials allied with Yanukovych. In response, the Yanukovych regime targeted the Automaidan activists, jailing and disappearing them. Then an acting judge, Chaus fined an activist in the Automaidan movement, removing the man’s driving license.

Then, in 2016 – already after the revolution – Chaus oversaw a case against an ally of powerful oligarch Ihor Kolomoiskyi, a rival of the country’s new president, Petro Poroshenko. At that time, relations between Poroshenko and Kolomoiskyi had become strained, and Kolomoiskyi’s ally, businessman Hennady Korban, was charged with kidnapping, leading an organised crime group and embezzlement.