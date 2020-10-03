Metal city: notes on Lukashenka’s stolen election from Zhlobin

Video from 17 August showing how people approached the plant following a public rally.

Sergey is a young engineer, working as a shop steward. He tells me that a lot depends on middle management. When management demands that workers “explain their actions” vis-a-vis the protests, for example, shop floor leaders have helped them write letters that could minimise the threat of retribution. At the same time, the strikers’ demands were of a purely political nature – Lukashenko’s resignation, the release of all detainees, an end to violence against peaceful citizens and the withdrawal of riot squads and all non-local police from the city.

Protests with similar demands have been going on in Zhlobin since early August. One of those taking part is Svetlana, a local business owner. During the presidential campaign she worked as an independent election observer, and was detained by the police more than once. On the morning of election day on 9 August, she was arrested as she left her house - and couldn’t get to her polling station.

“When I was being held in the pre-trial detention centre, supposedly for a ‘preventive chat’, I tried to judge the number of detainees by the sound of the police wagons, and it seemed to be around 140,” she tells me. “Then one of the police chiefs revealed that they had arrested 320 people. And it wasn’t just activists that were being pulled in – just ordinary passers-by as well. One man left his house to meet his wife and was arrested 15 metres from his front door. Many of them had been severely beaten.”

According to Svetlana, two people found themselves in intensive care after the police crackdown in Zhlobin, and several more in surgery. But only ten people made complaints about police conduct. Events in the city provoked a reaction among workers at BMZ, and plant workers held their first meeting to discuss the situation in the country as early as 8 August.

At this meeting, plant management was warned that if the presidential elections weren’t free, the workers would go on strike. The harsh arrests and beatings that followed 9 August aroused a real storm of rage. On 14 August, BMZ workers came out en masse to the management building, where the company’s CEO met them and even provided a sound system. Gennady Solovey, the regional governor, was helicoptered in and promised to look into every instance where police power had been abused. This government interference was, however, too late to curb the groundswell of discontent at the plant – enough workers had experienced the injustice of Lukashenka’s “social contract” in their years at BMZ.

Bad winds

I spoke to two BMZ workers, Vladimir and Konstantin, at length about their work experiences.

Vladimir has worked at the plant since it was built in the 1980s, but five years ago his contract wasn’t renewed – he says because of his civic activism. His first job was as a fitter, but then he patented an invention – a gas-fired cutter that replaced the previous clapped-out and expensive Italian equipment. Vladimir is also a pretty well-known local musician in Zhlobin.

The second person I spoke to, Konstantin, has been at the plant since the 2000s, working in the steel smelting department, pouring molten metal and processing metal parts. His family also worked here previously.