The justice system is fully controlled by the state. The police and security forces act with impunity, regularly violating human rights and national laws with bribery, beatings and torture. Earlier this month, police in Baku violently dispersed a rally in support of activist Bakhtiyar Hajiyev, who was imprisoned last December for criticising the internal affairs ministry.

Journalists are also persecuted: imprisoned, blackmailed or forced to leave the country. Even those who have fled abroad have been kidnapped or suffered assassination attempts. A draconian new media law, approved by the president last year, shows that the authorities want to destroy independent journalism.

Armenophobia

Any Karabakh Armenians who took Azerbaijani citizenship would face rampant anti-Armenian sentiment, or Armenophobia, fuelled by the state.

Both Armenia and Azerbaijan committed war crimes and ethnic cleansing during the First Nagorno-Karabakh War, which lasted from 1988 to 1994 – though both countries deny the killings committed by their own citizens. Azerbaijani propaganda has long used these crimes to feed hatred of Armenians.

Armenians are always mentioned negatively in the Azerbaijani media and are presented as vile historical enemies who betray Azerbaijanis in schoolbooks, with Azerbaijani historian Arif Yunus writing that Armenians are portrayed as “bandits, aggressors, treacherous [and] hypocritical”. He and his wife Leyla, a human rights activist, were later accused of spying for Armenia and imprisoned for more than a year in 2014. The state media alleged that Yunis’s Armenian mother had “instilled in him a hatred for Azerbaijanis”.

Azerbaijan authors have tried to justify their use of hate speech against Armenians. Tofig Veliyev, the head of the department of the history of Slavic countries at Baku State University, said he used negative expressions to convey the truth: “Such phrases create an accurate picture of the Armenians. If I had not depicted them in this way, then I would have had to distort the story.”

Azerbaijan has also tried to rewrite the history of Nagorno-Karabakh, presenting Armenians, who have lived in the region since the sixth century BC, as newcomers. The state alleges Russians resettled Armenians in the Caucasus and Karabakh in the 19th century, in order to fight the Azerbaijanis.

Azerbaijan also denies the presence of any Armenian cultural heritage in the territory. Armenian churches and other religious and cultural objects have been declared by the authorities to belong to ‘Caucasian Albania’, which existed in ancient times in what is now modern Azerbaijan. Historical Armenian monuments are also periodically destroyed. The large Armenian cemetery of Julfa, on the border between modern-day Azerbaijan and Iran, was obliterated in 2005. Hundreds of khachkars (tombstones) dating from the ninth to the 17th centuries were dug up and thrown in the river.

Baku’s assurances of security guarantees are also hard to believe, given Azerbaijan did not investigate the brutal killings of Armenian civilians and captured soldiers during the Second Nagorno-Karabakh War and subsequent clashes.

And in 2012, Azerbaijani army officer Ramil Safarov was given a hero’s welcome when he returned home after beheading Armenian soldier Gurgen Margaryan with an axe at a NATO training seminar in Hungary eight years earlier. Safarov, who said he killed Margaryan out of ethnic hatred, was handed a life sentence in Budapest but extradited to Azerbaijan, where he was promptly released and pardoned.

Few rights for ethnic minorities

It is not just Armenians who are discriminated against by Azerbaijan, which claims to pursue a policy of multiculturalism and is formally a party to Europe’s Framework Convention for the Protection of National Minorities.

In reality, there are serious problems with the preservation of minority languages and cultures in Azerbaijan. Ethnic minorities make up around 10% of the country’s population, but the education system is biased towards ethnic Azerbaijanis.