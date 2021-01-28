Native son: the rise of Kyrgyzstan’s Sadyr Japarov

Gulmira, a university instructor in Kyrgyzstan’s largest southern city, Osh, has been disaffected with the country’s politics for years.

“For a long time, the government has been unable to solve the problems of local business people because of organised criminal groups in Osh,” she complained when we spoke over the phone.

In January, Gulmira voted for Sadyr Japarov in the country’s presidential election, which the former convict turned interim PM and president won in a landslide, securing almost 80% of the vote.

In the wake of Kyrgyzstan’s highly contested parliamentary election last October, many observers have asked: how can Japarov, a nationalist politician who was sprung from prison during the chaos, be so popular despite his complete disregard for the rule of law and the constitution?

He has in the past incited supporters to harass and threaten his opponents, as well as a frontal attack on the country’s constitution in order to secure a return to presidentialism.

In 2008-2010, Japarov was in charge of Kyrgyzstan’s National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption, before turning to campaigning to nationalise the country’s gigantic Kumtor gold mine. At a 2013 Kumtor rally, supporters of Japarov imprisoned the regional governor in a car during the events, and Japarov left the country in the aftermath. On his return to Kyrgyzstan in 2017, he was sent to prison for 11.5 years on kidnapping charges over the incident.

But to understand Japarov’s meteoric rise to power, it is crucial that we look at the informal social and cultural ties that symbolically link the head of state and ordinary people in Kyrgyzstan.

October 2020: Sadyr Japarov giving a speech during street protests in the aftermath of Kyrgyzstan's parliamentary elections | Image: YouTube / Bishkek 2020

Indeed, Japarov’s team and affiliated media, as well as the new president himself, have skillfully deployed traditional symbols of kinship and leadership that resonate with Kyrgyz society, in order to mobilise people for the all-too modern objective of winning presidential power.

Japarov’s kinship ties, genealogies and “popular story” as a man of the people have been consistently spread by his team and friendly media, including on social media platforms, reaching a large part of the population inside Kyrgyzstan, as well as among migrant workers working outside the country.

“Japarov suffered greatly from legal injustice as well as from the loss of his father, mother and a son,” as Gulmira put it. “He is the long-awaited son of Kyrgyzstan who will fight against the corrupt elites.”

Deploying genealogies, winning presidencies

During the presidential election campaign, Japarov and his supporters used genealogies and kinship networks to support his claim to leadership.

In Kyrgyzstan, genealogies are orally transmitted traditions, steeped in myth and passed on from a generation to the next, defining one’s membership to different groups and, as a result, their claims to social, political, and economic advantage including via patronage networks.

For example, as part of Japarov’s claim to legitimacy and leadership, Kyias Moldokasymov – a local historian, scholar and journalist – claimed in December 2020 that new archival material revealed that Japarov is a direct descendant of the khans, a title historically given to rulers and military leaders in Central Asia.