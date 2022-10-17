For Central Asian migrant workers, a Russian passport means avoiding costly payments – and serves as a protection against deportation. Russia’s labour licence system means that migrant workers who aren’t citizens can spend up to 20% of their monthly income on paying for their right to work in the country.

The number of Tajiks seeking Russian citizenship has also risen rapidly since the tightening of Russia’s migration regime in 2012, which brought a sharp rise in deportations and entry bans for those who (sometimes unknowingly) violated migration rules. According to data from the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs, 103,681 Tajikistani nationals acquired citizenship in 2021.

Estimates show that, out of Tajikistan’s population of 9.5 million, approximately 700,000 to 800,000 are working in Russia. Migration became a new survival strategy for many families in the wake of Tajikistan’s civil war, when thousands left in search of work due to the never-ending economic and political crises back home.

As a result, the economies of Tajikistan and Russia are deeply entangled. Tajikistan is regularly placed in the top five most remittance-dependent countries in the world, with remittances making up around 35% of national GDP.

A pragmatic citizenship

For many, the process of gaining Russian citizenship is gruelling. People have to invest time, effort and resources into finding information, contacting intermediaries, doing paperwork, taking language exams, and dealing with bureaucratic mistakes such as incorrect transliteration of Tajik names.

But obtaining citizenship doesn’t necessarily mean that people plan to settle down permanently in Russia. Many Tajiks maintain a transnational way of life, going back and forth between Russia and Tajikistan.

Instead, Tajik migrant workers generally view a Russian passport in terms of strategic or pragmatic citizenship. Russian citizenship does not signify a feeling of belonging to the Russian state, but rather reflects a desire to find opportunities there in light of increasing legal and economic uncertainty back home.

However, the relationship is strategic on both sides.

While citizenship seekers are looking to maximise their access to labour markets, mobility and higher standards of living, the Russian state is looking for new citizens, driven by concerns over labour shortages, rural depopulation, ageing and demographic decline.

As widespread narratives about Russians ‘dying out’ were exacerbated during the COVID-19 pandemic, President Putin made the policy plain, stating in July 2020: “Russia needs an inflow of new citizens.”

The overwhelming majority of these new citizens come from former Soviet countries, with Ukraine and Tajikistan at the top of the list. Various measures have been taken to attract potential people from these countries, including the expansion of the State Programme for the Voluntary Resettlement of Compatriots, which grants ‘fast-track’ citizenship within three to six months.