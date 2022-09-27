“A week ago you could have called it relocating, but now the whole situation is like a stampede,” Oleg* wrote to openDemocracy on Telegram.

In the week since Vladimir Putin announced a mobilisation of Russian citizens to fight in Ukraine, thousands of men – reservists and otherwise – have fled the country.

Images of cars queuing at border crossings to Kazakhstan, Georgia and Finland soon emerged, alongside fights, protests and tearful scenes at mobilisation points in Russian towns.

Nearly 100,000 Russian citizens have crossed into Kazakhstan alone since last week, the country’s interior ministry said on 27 September.

Get the free oDR newsletter A weekly summary of our latest stories about the post-Soviet world. Sign up now

Oleg didn’t wait for the summons. As a person fit for military service, he immediately began to look for options to travel abroad – knowing he must leave his family and child behind in Russia.

And although he hadn’t yet been called up, Oleg told openDemocracy that every minute he had “fewer doubts” that a summons was on its way.

He had no escape plan, and though he had been planning to travel to Kazakhstan when he went to the train station, he ended up in Uzbekistan with a friend instead.

“I decided to leave because I have a family and a small child. And I believe that any scenario is better than obeying criminal orders now,” Oleg said.

“I’m trying not to think far ahead. It’s actually a very stressful state of uncertainty and fear, and this fear is paralysing.”

Making the escape

The Russian government’s move to mobilise what could potentially be between 300,000 and one million personnel for its continued invasion of Ukraine immediately affected neighbouring countries to which Russian citizens can travel with few or no restrictions: Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan, in particular.

In the hours after Putin's mobilisation speech on 21 September, tickets for all visa-free destinations sold out. On social networks, the channels that not so long ago helped citizens of Central Asian states travel to Russia for work immediately repositioned themselves as ‘help points’ for Russians fleeing mobilisation.

With its 30 Russian road border crossings, Kazakhstan is a particularly popular destination. Kazakhstan’s State Revenue Committee noted that since 21 September there has been a 20% increase in light vehicles from the Russian Federation crossing to Kazakhstan, although some areas, such as Pavlodar and northern Kazakhstan, remain quiet as normal.