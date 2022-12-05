While Norway has long been a key supporter of human rights and the rules-based international order, the Norwegian state has a long history of investing in Russia and partnering with Putin’s allies, especially in the field of oil and gas.

Some of Russia’s oligarchs, like Mikhail Fridman and Petr Aven, were present on the Norwegian continental shelf via their LetterOne investment company until the summer of 2022.

Same for companies that are central to Putin’s power vertical, such as Rosneft and Lukoil. Was it wise to let entities that had bankrolled Putin’s wars and repressions for years operate with impunity here?

In 2012, the international oil major Equinor (formerly Statoil) established a “strategic partnership” with Rosneft, the Russian state oil company run by Putin’s close associate Igor Sechin. The Norwegian state has a majority stake in Equinor.

Rosneft’s strong position in Russia is based on the acquisition of the assets of Yukos, which was Russia’s largest oil company before Putin imprisoned the owner, Mikhail Khodorkovsky. In 2014 the European Court of Human Rights ruled that the Yukos takeover violated the European Convention on Human Rights, and awarded the Yukos complainants a record €1.9bn (£1.64bn) in compensation. Russia has refused to execute the judgment.

The “strategic partnership” between Equinor and Rosneft continued after sanctions were imposed on Sechin personally, and the Russian oil and gas industry in general, in the wake of the occupation of Crimea in 2014. The relationship was finally discontinued after the large-scale invasion in February 2022.

While Norway has a stated interest in protecting human rights, fighting corruption and reducing global warming, Rosneft’s record shows that it is interested in the exact opposite. Was it wise to let Equinor partner with Vladimir Putin’s arm in the oil markets?

After the large-scale invasion in February, the Norwegian Sovereign Wealth Fund – better known as the Oil Fund – stated that it would divest from Russia. At the time, the Oil Fund’s portfolio in Russia was worth around €3bn (£2.6bn). It will probably be difficult for the fund to recover its investments in Russia. More worrying, in our opinion, is the fact that the fund had invested in some of the most notorious companies in Russia, such as Sberbank, Gazprom and Surgutneftegaz.

These companies are close to the Kremlin. They are associated with corruption and human rights abuse. They were all sanctioned after 2014. The Oil Fund, which is responsible for investing revenues from Norway’s oil and gas resources, is seen internationally as a responsible investor. In March 2022, for instance, it excluded the Chinese sportswear company Li Ning “due to an unacceptable risk that the company is contributing to serious human rights abuses in Xinjiang”. The fund has divested from a number of other companies for similar reasons. Yet it chose to invest in Russian companies that violate the fund’s own ethical standards.

Obviously, we do not think it was wise to let the Oil Fund invest in Russian companies that are integral to the Kremlin's war on liberal democracy. Norway’s support for human rights in Russia has consistently been undermined by its willingness to do business with the Kremlin. A hundred years ago, Lenin allegedly said that “the capitalists will sell us the rope with which we will hang them”. Putin could have said the same thing, and today Ukraine is paying the price.

We believe that Europe enabled Russia’s descent into fascism. Norway, too, played a role in this. Liberal democracies are resilient and strong because they are able to confront painful issues and change. Consequently, we hope and believe that Europe, and Norway, can do better in the future.

There must be accountability for crimes. There must be a reckoning of failed policies. And there should be appropriate safeguards in place, so that state-owned Norwegian enterprises do not invest against the interests of human rights, democracy and security.