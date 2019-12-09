On Ukraine’s frontline, a village wants to have its original name back: New York

An elderly lady knocks on the door to the mayor’s office, barely lit by sunlight. As soon as Lenko asks her in, she starts to complain about the garbage that has been piling up outside her apartment block for weeks.

Lenko says that he is doing what he can and, with a practiced hand, dials the local utility service. “We live in the 21st century, not the 16th,” he tells the person at the other end of the line to take care of it.

The lady also asks when the power in her house will be restored. Lenko is aware of the situation, but his hands are tied. There is one resident in this particular block who doesn’t pay the electricity bills, Lenko says, and that is why the electricity company can cut off the supply. “I don’t know where he is. Maybe he left, maybe he died,” the woman says.

The United Nations currently estimate that 2.7 million people living close to the frontline require humanitarian aid. Novhorodske is one of many isolated settlements that are either fully or partially cut off from surrounding areas due to the ongoing war, checkpoints and landmines.

“The town is slowly dying,” Lenko says, and explains why. Since the war began in 2014, many people have left Novhorodske, especially the young ones. The number of local children in schools and kindergartens has shrunk from 800 to 350. Jobs are scarce. Out of the ten enterprises that used to work here, only the Phenol plant, a chemical factory in the centre of the village, is operational.

Ukraine’s previous government introduced a tax discount for enterprises operating next to the frontline. This may have been a good deal for the Phenol plant, but it’s a bad one for the village according to Tatiana Krasko, secretary at the village council, who says the council has lost about 85 percent of its local budget. These funds cover maintenance of roads, streetlights and the salaries of employees of the village council and the municipality. That's why citizens need to come up with their own strategy on how to boost the economy here.