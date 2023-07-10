openDemocracy crowdfunds £55,000 to cover Russia’s war

openDemocracy has raised more than £55,000 from its readers to support its coverage of Russia’s war against Ukraine.

Our crowdfunder to save openDemocracy’s independent journalism in the region raised £55,000 in fewer than ten days. That effort was part of a match-funding initiative, unlocking a further £50,000 in existing donations.

Our lead editor for Russia and Ukraine Thomas Rowley called the campaign a “huge vote of confidence in our team’s reporting”.

“There are understandable fears about ‘Ukraine fatigue’ as we approach day 500 of Russia’s war on Ukraine,” Rowley said.

Get the free oDR newsletter A weekly summary of our latest stories about the post-Soviet world. Sign up now

“But our readers, if anything, want to know more of the detail, the context and the forces driving Russia’s war and Ukraine’s resistance. That’s why people read openDemocracy: for the reporting by journalists at the heart of the war and analysis by the most rigorous experts out there. We’re hugely grateful for their support. Thank you.”

The appeal prompted endorsements for openDemocracy’s work by high-profile journalists, analysts and politicians.

Caroline Lucas, former leader of the Green Party, called openDemocracy “a vital and unique space where Russians and Ukrainians write and work side by side.

“We need this great team of journalists giving voice to those throughout the region who oppose Putin and all forms of unaccountable power,” she continued.

Christopher Miller, the Financial Times’ Ukraine correspondent, added: “Tom’s team has consistently produced important journalistic work and often stories that go unreported or underreported by bigger news outlets. They have a knack for writing about complex policy and social issues in ways that really show who is impacted.”

The vast majority of openDemocracy’s coverage of Russia’s war is by Ukrainian, Belarusian and Russian journalists, activists and researchers – and is published in both English and Russian. openDemocracy has since brought together an advisory group to help steer the development of this coverage.

You can support our work here, and sign up for our weekly newsletter on Russia’s war here.