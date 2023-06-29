This week, openDemocracy launched a public appeal to save the team behind our work on Russia and Ukraine. Now we can announce that provided we secure the funds we desperately need, we have a group of respected advisors, chaired by Dame Liz Forgan, to help steer the project’s development.

Our small international team producing our dedicated Ukrainian, Russian and Belarusian coverage is unique – and under threat.

It includes a Ukrainian correspondent who is on the ground covering the effects of Russia’s war and Ukraine’s resistance; Russian editors who bring incredible reporting and perspective from inside Russia and out; and Belarusian journalists and analysts who cover the confusing creep of Lukashenka’s integration with Russia in wartime.

And this team publishes all of their vital work in two languages: English and Russian. Our partners at Democracia Abierta also translate this coverage into Spanish and Portuguese for Latin American audiences.

Get the free oDR newsletter A weekly summary of our latest stories about the post-Soviet world. Sign up now

Their independence, commitment to facts and honest analysis has connected leading anti-war voices across Europe and the wider world.

Now, with their jobs on the line – you can support our public appeal here – we have been issued a stark reminder of the importance of their work. The Wagner mutiny has brought home the fact that what is at stake is not confined to Ukraine.

Rather, Ukraine’s defiance of the Russian invasion has begun to trigger a much wider crisis across Russia and Belarus. It’s a crisis that will stretch from the EU to China, impact the domestic trajectory of the United States, challenge the nature of non-alignment globally, and force us to confront the limits of marketisation and how a democratic economy can be sustainable.

This is why we have brought together an outstanding team of advisers to help grow our project – so we can serve readers’ needs for level-headed reporting and analysis on Russia’s war around the world, connect them to the people who understand it best, and publish it for Russian-language users who can share it where possible.

We are very pleased and grateful for their support.

Liz Forgan, an English journalist, and radio and television executive, is a Fellow of the British Academy, and former chair of the Scott Trust, owner of the Guardian Media Group, as well as Arts Council England and Heritage Lottery Fund. She is chair of the Advisory Group.

László Andor, secretary general of the Foundation of European Progressive Studies (FEPS), was EU commissioner on employment, social affairs and inclusion (2010-2014) and board member of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (2005-2010).

Anthony Barnett, co-founder of openDemocracy and board member, is the author of ‘Iron Britannia’ (1982), ‘Soviet Freedom’ (1988), ‘The Lure of Greatness’ (2016) and ‘Taking Control!’ (2022).

Oliver Bullough, an author and journalist who has reported in Russia and Ukraine, is the author of ‘Moneyland’ (2018) and ‘Butler to the World: How Britain Became The Servant of Tycoons, Tax Dodgers, Kleptocrats And Criminals’ (2023).

Taras Fedirko, a political and economic anthropologist focusing on Ukraine, is a lecturer at the University of Glasgow.

Kata Fredheim is vice president of strategy and partnerships at the Stockholm School of Economics in Riga.

Dessy Gavrilova, a Vienna-based Bulgarian cultural entrepreneur. She co-founded The Red House Center in Sofia, the Vienna Humanities Festival, the Time to Talk network, the Knigovishte.bg platform to support children’s reading and its online media for youngsters, Vijte.bg.

Misha Glenny, rector of IWM in Vienna, is a regular broadcaster and author of ‘The Balkans’ (2017), ‘McMafia’ (2016) and ‘The Rise of the Iron Men’ (2020).

Mary Kaldor, professor emeritus of global governance at the London School of Economics, is director of its Conflict Research Programme and author of ‘New & Old Wars: Organized Violence In A Global Era (2012) and Global Security Cultures’ (2018).

Olesya Khromeychuk, director of the Ukrainian Institute, London, is the author of ‘A Loss. The Story of a Dead Soldier Told by His Sister’ (2022) and ‘‘Undetermined’ Ukrainians. Post-War Narratives of the Waffen SS ‘Galicia’ Division’ (2013).

Mark Medish, a lawyer and strategic consultant, is a former senior White House and US Treasury official in the Clinton Administration with decades of experience in Russian, Ukrainian and East European affairs.

Susan Neiman, director of the Einstein Forum, Berlin, is the author of nine books, most recently ‘Learning from the Germans: Race and the Memory of Evil’ (2019) and ‘Left is not Woke’ (2023).

Susan Richards, a writer, and co-founder of openDemocracy, was the first editor of oDR, openDemocracy’s post-Soviet section, and author of ‘Epics Of Everyday Life’ (1990) and ‘Lost And Found in Russia’ (2010).

Sergey Smirnov is chief editor of Mediazona, a leading Russian independent media that focuses on the country’s justice system.

Adam Tooze, professor of history at Columbia, New York, is the author of ‘The Wages of Destruction’ (2007), ‘The Deluge’ (2014), ‘Crashed’ (2018), ‘Shutdown’ (2021) and publishes the regular Substack ‘Chartbook’.