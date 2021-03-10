Pandemic downturn leads to animal abuse crisis in Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan is facing a multitude of problems, including a weak currency, dependence on fluctuating oil prices, a closed political system and dire human rights. Amid all of this, the fate of its abused pets may seem trivial. However, passionate activists are rising up to take a stand for animal rights.

As the Central Asian state’s socio-economic conditions have worsened over the past year due to the pandemic, more pet owners have been abandoning their animals or committing violence against them. And just as animal shelters are more needed than ever, they’re grappling with an influx of animals, a lack of funding and a legislative vacuum on animal rights.

“In 2020, the number of cases of violence against animals was egregiously high,” said Anastasiya Nismelyainina, an animal rights activist in the city of Almaty.

Over the past year, several cases of violence, caught on video and through testimonies, have provoked heated discussions in local media. Last June, a man in the western city of Atyrau tried to suffocate a dog with a fridge door. One month later, a group of teenagers attacked a seal with sticks and stones at the Kuryk beach in Mangistau, again in western Kazakhstan.

Tip of the iceberg

Even Kazakhstani president Kassym-Jomart Tokayev commented on the seal incident and urged the minister of education to take note: “This is savage. But you can’t really blame kids and teenagers, because no one explained to them at schools or homes that this is not right.”

Unfortunately, these brutal incidents are only the tip of the iceberg. The mistreatment of animals in Kazakhstan is ubiquitous, from outright sadism to the negligence of owners, who fail to sterilise their pets and then abandon them.

“We need laws that would regulate every sphere of the relationships between humans and animals. Every animal must have a right for proper nourishment, veterinary care and a healthy amount of physical activity and communication,” Nismelyainina said. She is a co-founder of the Almaty-based fund Ayanish, which provides legal aid to those who have witnessed animal cruelty and organises educational campaigns.