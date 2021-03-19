A personality on a planetary scale: remembering Viktoria Petrasheva

Dr Viktoria Petrasheva, Vika to friends and family, was a song of a human being.

A formidable culture bearer and elegant myth teller of the Itelmen, the first people of Kamchatka, a peninsula in the Russian far east, Petrasheva devoted her life to the Indigenous peoples of the North Pacific, studying and preserving their history, culture and traditional way of life. On 28 January, at the age of 78, this world-renowned scholar died at her home in Kamchatka.

Petrasheva’s house in Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky was a shrine and museum to family and cultures of the Pacific North, and was often abuzz with activity around cultural revitalisation. Family friend and journalist Emma Kinas noted that it was often hard to find Vika at home, but even harder to find her at home alone. When visiting the peninsula for fieldwork, Russian and international academics – archaeologists, anthropologists, ethnographers, linguists – would frequently stay in her spare mezzanine bed.

“She always had guests, something incredibly tasty was being prepared,” the Kamchatka Post noted in their obituary, “and the children were making merry noise, the stove in a small bathhouse was heated, and there were amazing stories about travel, people and new discoveries at the ready.”

Petrasheva’s mother, Tatiana, was a postal worker, who delivered by dog sled on the west coast of Kamchatka. One evening in 1942 when returning home from work, she was forced to stop as she had gone into labour. Thus Viktoria Petrasheva was born in a dog sled in the tundra along the shore of the Sea of Okhotsk.

“The Itelmen language was still alive, stories and fairy tales from the lips of old people with a very strong memory sounded in it,” Petrasheva said when speaking about her early life in 1940s Kamchatka in an interview.

“The main occupations of the men were hunting and fishing. Little by little, they planted turnips and potatoes. They kept cows and horses on farms. There was no electricity, people also had almost no money, barter flourished. Men on dog sleds covered great distances, travelling north to Chukotka and south to Petropavlovsk to donate furs and buy food.”