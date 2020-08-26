As protests mount, Belarusians turn away from the regime

He says his dissatisfaction accrued over many years, and reached a tipping point when he saw the arbitrary detentions by police on the streets and testimonies of detainees about brutal beatings. He could not keep silent anymore, Latushka says.

Nor could he stifle the dissent within his theatre, Latushka says, though the Ministry of Culture ordered him to do so after the cast released a statement calling for an end to the violence against protesters, free detainees and hold a new election.

“They told me: “In case you don’t succeed, call the police,” he recalls. “It contradicts not only moral principles, but common sense. Can you imagine police in the theatre?”

Police eventually blocked access to the Kupala National Theater, “essentially taking it under control for several days” according to Latushka. After Latushka was fired, and actors and theatre employees resigned in solidarity with him, the theatre was closed “for sanitary treatment”.

The thought of it makes him emotional.

“To clean up what? The spirit of freedom?” he asks.

Latushka knows the rules of the game like no one else, having served as Belarus’ minister of culture between 2009-2012. “You know, the cultural and humanitarian sectors are the most vulnerable to pressure,” he says. Asked about compromises he had to make during his term in office, Latushka says he objected to censorship as much as he could and even handed his resignation once, though it was not accepted.

Pavel Latushka | Source: Instagram / Pavel Latushka

In his words, he opposed censorship in theatre production and the practice of barring actors from state events for their views. He says he fought against a ban on filming a screen adaptation of a short story by Belarusian writer Vasyl Bykov, an outspoken critic of Lukashenko. Later, the film In the Fog, directed by Sergey Loznitsia and co-produced by Belarusfilm, received a critics prize at the Cannes film festival in 2012 and was praised in Belarusian state media.

“I pushed back, I objected to all of it, and I managed to achieve something in this sphere. Of course, it can always be said that it was not enough, but I tried to show my position this way,” he tells openDemocracy.

In the media, Latushka has been called a promoter of Belarusian language and culture, an advocate for the restoration of historic castles, and theatre fan.

He calls the day he was fired from the Kupala National Theater, 17 August, the most heartwarming day of this life. A large crowd of people greeted him as a hero and applauded as he walked out of the building, and actors spoke in his defense.

“I will never forget it,” he says. “The spirit of Kupala theater, the emotional impulse. I can say I am a happy person.”

For breaking away from the government he once was a part of, Latushka has received threats and was summoned by state prosecutors for interrogation, along with another member of the coordination council, Nobel Prize laureate Svetlana Alexievich. State prosecutors opened a criminal case against the coordination council for “an attempt to seize power”. Two other members were detained on 24 August.

“Everyone is scared. But I am a citizen of my country, and I have the right to express my opinion,” he says.