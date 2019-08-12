A roadmap for the Moscow crisis

As a result, consensus is emerging among Muscovites around two clear points:

All candidates need to be permitted to participate in the elections. The people can decide whether to vote for them or not The violence is not justified, it has to be ended and the police need to stop throwing people in jail without serious justification

These are the two points form a kind of road map for a way out of the Moscow crisis.

Right now, the sides are stuck in conflict. Law enforcement are planning on frightening President Putin with threats of “western interference” and solving the issue with truncheons. Here, their hope is that the violence will push candidate registration off the agenda, demoralise the candidates and their supporters or suck them into a hopeless and protracted street battle, which is unlikely to interest many city residents. This plan is yet to work: the problem isn’t going anywhere and continues to spread through the city, provoking public disbelief at the actions of our political administrators. The picture that law enforcement is proposing looks openly weak - and they are likely to try and make it look more convincing.

But the democratic coalition has a riot stick of its own - a clear advantage in the electoral struggle at this moment. Each of the candidates has thousands of supporters who are angry at the clear violation of their electoral rights, and will be ready to take their revenge via protest votes if their candidates aren’t allowed to run.

At the Moscow council elections, which have, as a rule, an extremely low turnout, this is a significant weapon - and one that could have a decisive influence on the outcome of the elections. The candidates are acting in line with Russian law, honestly going through all legal instances, and a refusal to register candidates at the next instance will only strengthen the feeling of deep injustice at what’s going on. There’s complete unity among the independent candidates, and their demands are supported by candidates from the Communist Party and many from the Just Russia party. All the city deputies understand that their fate depends on the voters, and not only on the Moscow administration.

It’s unclear which side will play its jokers and turn out the strongest. Leading political scientist Adam Przeworski once called elections “paper stones” which rivals throw at one another - precisely because elections permit a society to avoid throwing real stones and physical violence. The situation in Moscow shows us that, at times, paper stones turn out to be pretty heavy - even when the other side isn’t afraid to use physical violence.

The outcome of this campaign is undecided. But right now, those holding the paper stones have the advantage.