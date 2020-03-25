Coronavirus could crash Russia’s already overstretched healthcare system

After years of overwork and poor wages, Russia’s healthcare workers are increasingly organising in support of decent pay and conditions.

But what challenges will Russia’s health workers face with the spread of COVID-19? And what kind of toll will the crisis take on a system known for overwork, staff cuts and shortages?

We spoke to Andrey Konoval, co-chairperson of the independent Action healthcare worker union, about how coronavirus could reveal the depth of the challenges facing Russia’s healthcare system.

How has the work of Russian medical staff changed as a result of the government’s increased readiness measures? And if so, then why, given that the numbers of people infected are minimal so far?

The scale of infection in Russia isn’t so large yet, so we’re yet to see a particular effect on the majority of staff.

But there are some initial causes of alarm. This comes mostly from ambulance crews, whose workers in recent years have been particularly active in joining our trade union. Their workload hasn’t increased dramatically, but if we can’t restrain the epidemic with quarantine measures, then there will be serious problems in my view.

The issue is that Russia’s ambulance crews, much like several other areas of the healthcare system, have been working at their limit in recent years. In the majority of regions there’s a clear lack of personnel, which means both a reduced number of crews, and the number of staff in them.