Sixteen years ago today, on 7 October 2006, Russian journalist Anna Politkovskaya was murdered in her apartment building in Moscow, a shocking crime in a country that had started to become accustomed to politically motivated reprisals.

Politkovskaya had been known as a fearless journalist and human rights defender, who reported on the atrocities committed during the Second Chechen War in the early 2000s – atrocities she attributed squarely to the Russian authorities.

It is sadly fitting that today, on the anniversary of her death, the UN Human Rights Council has voted to establish a special rapporteur to monitor and report on the human rights situation in Russia.

In the early years of the 21st century, the international community failed to respond in any meaningful way to credible reports of human rights violations in Russia. In 2002, 2003, and 2004, the UN Human Rights Commission considered but ultimately voted down resolutions on Russia. Since that time, the commission and its successor, the Human Rights Council, have failed to condemn Russian human rights violations or establish formal reporting mandates in response to unprecedented crackdowns inside of Russia.

Get the free oDR newsletter A weekly summary of our latest stories about the post-Soviet world. Sign up now

Yet, no country should be immune from scrutiny of its alleged human rights violations and today the council has finally underscored this point, with 17 members voting in favour of appointing a special rapporteur and six against, with 24 abstaining.

For two decades, a growing chorus of Russian civil society and human rights defenders have demanded action in response to the efforts by the Russian authorities to stifle dissent, attack human rights, and silence independent media and journalists.

Over the past two years, Russian human rights defenders have crisscrossed Europe to push for council action. In the most recent statement, issued three weeks ago, dozens of Russian human rights organisations highlighted a deepening crisis and urged action by the international community.