There have been 18 attempts to set fire to draft centres and state administrative buildings across Russia since the Kremlin announced that it was mobilising Russian citizens to fight in Ukraine last week.

They are the latest in a wave of arson attacks on draft centres and state offices following Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February.

The number of attacks had declined by the end of the summer, but since 21 September, when Vladimir Putin announced mobilisation – the first such call-up of Russian citizens to serve in the military since the Second World War – they have flared up with renewed vigour.

Russian media outlet Mediazona has studied all the available information about the attacks, to figure out who is responsible and what Russian law enforcement is doing to stop them. Below is a shortened translation of their investigation.

The first attack on a draft centre

Three days after Russia invaded Ukraine in February, Kirill Butylin, a resident of the Moscow satellite town of Lukhovitsy, turned 21. The next day, according to Russian investigators, he threw Molotov cocktails at a draft centre in the town.

It was the first recorded attack on a draft centre following the invasion.

A video of the attack and a statement by the anonymous arsonist appeared online on 8 March, on an anti-Putin Telegram channel called ‘VataHunters’ (Vata is a derogatory term for supporters of Putin).

“Let these motherfuckers know that their own people hate them and will kill them. The earth under their feet will soon begin to burn. Hell awaits at home,” the statement read.

Attack on Lukhovitsy draft centre | Source: VataHunters

The author claimed that he had painted the gates of the military enlistment office in the colours of the Ukrainian flag, and then written “I won’t go and kill my brothers!” on them. The video shows him dousing the outside of the office with petrol, breaking its windows and throwing Molotov cocktails inside.

“The goal was to destroy the archive containing personal files of conscripts,” the arsonist explained. He said the attack “should prevent mobilisation in the [Lukhovitsy] district”.

Butylin was arrested the same day the statement appeared online. He had got rid of his phone and managed to travel across Belarus to the border with Lithuania, Russian media reported, where he was detained. Allegedly, Butylin told Russian police that he wanted to fight in Ukraine against Russia. The young man was promptly extradited to Russia.

On 13 March, Butylin escaped from Lukhovitsy police station. According to local media, he jumped out of an interview room through a window (his handcuffs had been removed for a toilet break). He then climbed over a three-metre chain-link fence and ran towards a highway. Russia’s Ministry of Internal Affairs provided only a short statement, saying he had “arbitrarily left” the police station in the morning. He was later caught.

Little is known about Butylin’s past. Information suggests he may have participated in opposition rallies in Moscow in 2019.

A few months later, while in pre-trial detention, Butylin saw the charges against him had been extended significantly, a source told Mediazona. The vandalism charge had been replaced with arson, and a charge of terrorism added. Butylin is currently facing up to 20 years in prison. It is not clear exactly when the charges were changed, but Butylin was added to an official list of extremists and terrorists on 21 June.