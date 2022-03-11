Moscow police beat and torture women after anti-war protests

Anastasia, 18, a student, recalls how the detainees had to help each other remove their coats because it was so warm inside the van. “It was impossible to take off our clothes ourselves, so we had to ask others to pull them off. It only made things worse because there was no room. At first, we were singing, but then we stopped even talking – we tried to save the air,” she said.

When the police van reached Brateevo police station, Russian National Guard officers escorted them to an assembly hall, made them sit down and took their passports. Detainees then heard, via loudspeakers, that the police station had enacted a special entry/exit regime that meant no one could enter – including legal personnel. This is a practice now employed regularly by Moscow police to isolate people detained at protests.

The police, both in uniform and plainclothes, refused to identify themselves, detainees said.

They then told detainees that their “rights had ended at the door”, and began their “psychological work”. This involved “inappropriate jokes”. “Boys with hair a little longer than usual were asked if they were girls; girls with short hair were bullied and called terrible names,” she remembers. For some reason, the police did not remove detainees’ phones, and they set up a group chat on Telegram.

‘The guy in the black turtleneck’

Anastasia was one of the first to be taken out of the assembly hall along with another woman. In an office on another floor, the police wanted to take photographs of the women, but they refused.

“Then they began to bring more in pairs. Someone refused to be photographed, and the police didn’t like it at all. [...] One of the police officers told us that he would ‘apply the law’ – that is, use force if we did not agree.”

With each refusal to be photographed, the police became more and more irritated and angry, the student says.

At some point, a “man in black” appeared in the corridor. All the detainees remember him. “A young man, 30 to 40 years old, athletic build, wearing a black turtleneck. And he had such a fashionable pistol holster, with straps going down both arms,” recalls Tatyana.

When Anastasia was returned to the assembly hall – after signing a police report accompanied by insults (“Why are you pretending to read, you can’t understand anything, you don’t have brains, stupid creature”) – she saw that other detained women had written in the group chat that “the man in black” had beaten and mocked them. Mediazona has seen the messages in question.

“I was hit twice when I was being questioned [﻿…﻿] But I feel rather normal; in terms of recording [the bruises] there is most likely nothing left,” one girl wrote.

“Right. Who hit you, the guy in a black turtleneck?” another answered.

“Yes. He also, I think, has a holster.”

“Yes Yes Yes. The **** detective.”

“That psycho swore at me, pulled off his mask and glasses, jumped, waved the chair in the air [and stopped right in front of my face], but I have no bruises. Just some kind of psycho,” a third woman added.

“Oh, he just threatened me with a chair. I said ‘Go on’ and he stopped talking, but then he started yelling again.”

‘He said: now you will all be deprived of your virginity’

When 20-year-old healthcare worker Yevgenia was taken to office #103, there were two women and two men there, all without COVID masks and wearing civilian clothes One man, in a blue sweater, was smoking an electronic cigarette. The other, the same man in black as before, got a phone call and left the office.

The remaining policeman put Yevgenia on a chair and asked: “Will you [mess about] or will we talk normally?” She did not know how to answer and said: “Yes.” The policeman began to ask questions about where she lived and worked. Then he insulted her, demanded that she “not **** [lie],” and warned that if she was beaten, the police would face “nothing for it”.

A few minutes later, this threat was made real by the man in a black turtleneck, who returned to the office. He hovered over Yevgenia and demanded that she unlock her phone.

“The man started yelling: ‘And if I hit you in the mouth, where will you run?’ I just kept quiet. I said that I would not take out the phone, then he hit me three times on the shoulder with his hand. After that, leaning on a chair, he hit me with his knee,” she recalls.

Then the policeman forced the girl to stand up, took hold of her hands, and ordered his colleague (the one with an electronic cigarette) to get the phone out of her jeans pocket.