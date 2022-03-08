I was arrested at an anti-war protest in Moscow. Here’s what happened next

We are questioned by district police officers and investigators for about six hours: this significantly exceeds the length of time allowed by law. During this time, the police raise their voice several times, albeit infrequently. The detainees are registered mainly by district police officers, who are overloaded with work even at normal times. All the officers look underslept, with an air of complete indifference to what is happening. I sit and think that if tomorrow Emmanuel Macron somehow ends up as the President of Russia, they will come to work in the same way and will do what they are told.

“If someone raises their voice at you, I apologise,” an officer informs us. “We have not had a single day off in weeks, we do not see our families. We have our normal work, and we are here doing all this with you. We cannot explain why you were specifically detained. We are a different division of the police, we do not know the specifics of the work of colleagues.”

The police are afraid that another van could arrive at any moment, and then they will not only have no day off, but not even any time to sleep until the next working day. The second van does not appear, but the district policemen constantly use phrases like “a mess”, “a madhouse”, “try and do it quickly”. They want to go home no less than the detainees.

The detainees spend their time on their phones. I’m the only one with a book. In the meantime, we discuss yoga, whether we will be able to go abroad this summer, a healthy work/life balance, detentions at protests in support of Alexey Navalny, who has people of what nationalities in the family, and other small talk. We argue with the police about whether a Russian citizen could accidentally be in the centre of Moscow during a protest. Or whether if someone is there, then they’re definitely part of the opposition.

The district police officer who draws up the report of my detention is happy that we share a birthday. He obviously processes a lot of detainees: he says that I am the fourth person with the same date of birth as him since the start of the protests.

My story – that I had gone to the centre of town to buy toys for my children – does not impress him.

“Tell me a story I haven’t heard. How people went for a walk, how they went out for something to eat,” he replies.

“Maybe someone really went out to eat?”

“Yes, but what do I care? We attach the report of the guys who brought you in, your explanation, and then you go to court.”

The report says that all the detainees were in the crowd near the monument to Karl Marx, shouting “no war” and did not stop even after the police told them to.

In addition to the district police officers, detectives ask the same questions. Due to the lack of officers from the Countering Extremism force, criminal investigators are sent to our police department to note the political views of the protesters. One of them, an officer in his forties with a giant build, is trying to put pressure on us to divulge information. Two of his colleagues, younger investigators, are indifferent. One of them even apologised to us for what was happening.

Indeed, the young investigators are completely satisfied with my story about buying children’s toys.

“How do you relate to the regime?” one asks me.

“Write that I have no relation to it,” I answer.

The employee does not record anything about my views.

I leave the police station late at night. As we leave, the district police warn us that if someone detained has a licence for a rifle or a rubber bullet pistol, it will most likely be cancelled. It sounds like a suggestion to shift to a more “direct” phase of the protest.