When Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin was killed in a plane crash near Moscow last month, Russian propagandists were quick to seek a foreign culprit. But external observers soon agreed that his death was revenge by the Kremlin for his attempted insurgency in June. It was also a signal to the Russian elites: being loyal means abstaining from defying Vladimir Putin. Discontent can no longer be hidden beneath patriotism.

Contrary to what Russia’s military commanders had initially hoped, Kyiv did not fall after three days or even a month. The war against Ukraine has dragged on, and Russian society is not hugely enthusiastic about it, as shown by the public’s reaction to partial mobilisation in autumn 2022.

Now the Russian authorities face a dilemma. Should they choose full mobilisation, sending more and more Russian soldiers to the front and switching the entire economy to support the war effort? Or should they maintain the illusion that life can be peaceful ‘back home’?

The second would involve claiming that the invasion is merely a “special operation” rather than a war, prioritising Russia’s social stability and economic interests rather than frontline successes, and gradually rebuilding the country in the hope that Ukraine will agree to a peace deal or to freezing the conflict.

In short, they face a choice between putting everything on the line for a (relatively) quick victory, and normalising the war and learning to live with it for a (relatively) long time.

Mobilisation supporters vs state patriots

In society, this dilemma has manifested itself in a split among supporters of the war – between those calling for full mobilisation and state patriots.

The full mobilisation crowd are most clearly represented by the frontline ‘war correspondents’ – including Semyon Pegov, Roman Saponkov and Alexander Khodakovsky, all known for their Telegram channels – and a group of writers close to author Zakhar Prilepin, who led a volunteer battalion in 2017 in the self-proclaimed “Donetsk People’s Republic” (DPR).

This group openly calls for total mobilisation and dreams of building a new Russian-led world order, weapons in hand. Their ‘Russian Empire’ claims to be tolerant of ethnic minorities and migrant workers from South Caucasus and Central Asia, but only if their representatives join the war. In this world view, only a ‘Russian with a gun’ can become a full member of the ‘renewed nation’, in which killing Ukrainians is the main criterion for citizenship. Although muted, their anti-elite sentiment is poorly hidden. Ultimately, they want the war to transform Russia according to new but poorly articulated principles.