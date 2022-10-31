I’ll give you an example, a true story that took place in a small town in the Leningrad region in 2017. A police officer met with his agent, a twice-convicted drug addict, whom he asked to sell drugs to someone he knew. The agent agreed, and the officer demanded that he sell not only a drug of natural origin, but also a secret synthetic drug.

Why? Russia’s criminal code has different potential sentences for the possession and purchase of drugs – if it’s a synthetic drug, the sentence is much higher, so in this case the buyer’s sentence would increase from three years to ten. For the police, this is extremely important because Russia’s security forces continue to exist in the Soviet-planned economy. They have set targets for solving crimes – and drug charges are a priority.

But at the very last moment, the police agent refused to hand over the synthetic drug, replacing it with a harmless allergy tablet. Having already detained the buyer and drawn up a charge, the police became furious that the forensic examination did not find traces of the drug. They detained their agent and offered him a choice: either he goes to prison on drug charges or he pays them compensation for problems with the examination.

The drug addict had no money and decided to go to the FSB, Russia’s main intelligence service, whose tasks include monitoring the country’s security agencies. FSB officers have their own targets for identifying police officers involved in corrupt activities. The agent, under the supervision of the FSB officers, handed over the ‘compensation’ to the policeman, who was immediately detained and asked to testify against other police officers involved. Sensing the danger, senior police officers refused to meet with the FSB and did not take any of the compensation money.

This frustrated the FSB officers’ plan, so they broke into the police department with a special forces team, detained the necessary officers and took them to a forest. There, they used stun guns to torture the policemen and force them to confess their guilt.

Why did this happen? Because for any court, an admission of guilt at any stage of the investigation is the main basis for issuing a guilty verdict. The police officers were convicted on corruption charges, and the FSB agents never faced justice for the torture they committed.