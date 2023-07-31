Calls are growing for Western countries to sanction Russia’s state nuclear energy company as fears persist of a disaster at the Zaporizhzia plant it controls in occupied Ukraine.

Ukraine has been calling for Rosatom to be included in sanctions since Russia’s invasion last year but it has still not happened.

Now, in the face of the occupation of Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station (ZNPP) and repeated threats from Putin that he will use tactical nuclear weapons in Ukraine, politicians and campaigners are urging leaders to take action.

Ukraine’s minister of energy Herman Halushchenko, who works with EU countries on the level of cooperation between the ministries of energy, told openDemocracy: “Taking into account what the Russians are doing with Ukrainian nuclear energy in Ukraine [at the moment], [the lack of sanctions] is nonsense.”

Here’s what you need to know.

What is Rosatom?

Rosatom is the central holding company for Russia’s nuclear energy sector and oversees its nuclear weapons programme. It’s also the world number one company for uranium enrichment, capturing 36% of the market. It supplies fuel to 78 power reactors in 15 countries (17% of the global nuclear fuel market).

In May, Hungary and Russia renegotiated their agreement on the completion of the Paks II plant – Hungary’s first nuclear power station – and the construction of another one, with the approval of the EU.

Ukraine wants Rosatom to face sanctions for several reasons – not just because of its ongoing activities at ZNPP, but because it was allegedly involved in preparations for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, including plans to take control of the country’s nuclear power plants.