On 25 September at a public square in Moscow, Artyom Kamardin participated in a poetry reading to protest Russia’s war in Ukraine. Kamardin, 32, began by saying: “Don’t follow illegal orders [to take part in the invasion] … Freedom for Russia, peace for Ukraine!” He then read his poem, which criticised the war. The police response was swift, brutal and demonstrative. It was also consistent with other police abuse against people who publicly object to Russia’s war.

That night, police arrested five people who had allegedly been at the reading. The next day, police raided Kamardin’s home, with a camera crew tagging along, filming on their phones. The police beat the three people they found in the apartment, including Kamardin’s girlfriend. They threatened to rape her, superglued stickers to her face, and showed her videos of officers beating Kamardin in the next room.

A video quickly appeared on social media, showing Kamardin – his eyes half closed, visibly beaten, with fresh cuts on his face, handcuffed, on his knees – apologising for his poetry and promising never to participate in political activities again.

During his hearing before a judge on 28 September, Kamardin wore clothes stained with blood and had clear injuries on his face. He said the police tortured him into a recorded “apology”.

The police investigator stated that the police were within their rights to use force and denied any wrongdoing. The judge added most of the documents to the case file but did not order an investigation into Kamardin’s treatment.

The investigator asked the judge to take into account “the political situation in the country”. The judge sent Kamardin and two others to pretrial custody for two months on charges of inciting hatred toward “members of the … armed groups of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics”, areas of Ukraine currently occupied by Russia. He is currently being held in Moscow’s notorious Butyrka pre-trial prison.

Three weeks later, the defence is still waiting for law enforcement authorities to set up a forensic medical exam. The report would be an important piece of evidence to hold Kamardin’s police assailants to account. Recent cases do not inspire confidence that this will happen.