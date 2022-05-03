On a sunny Easter Sunday morning in Kyiv, the first warm day in weeks, two middle-aged men are sorting their handful of belongings in a secluded part of the city’s Solomyanskyy Park. Oleh and Misha are homeless and have been living in a dugout here for a week. They moved here together after the metro at Kyiv’s central railway station, where they had been living, resumed operation. Misha, who is originally from the western Zakarpattya region, once helped install the park’s central fountain – which is how he knew about their new temporary home.

Oleh, 58, from the Vinnytsia region, is a handyman without a job or a place to live. The Russian invasion found him in Stoyanka, a village close to the E40 highway, leading west out of the city. He and another 16 people were living in a ‘religious rehabilitation centre’, where homeless people worked in exchange for a roof over their head and three meals a day.

“I was lying on a sofa; it was around noon. A missile hit our building, and a piece of wall fell on my legs. Some men helped me get out, I got off lightly, with just a pinched nerve in my knee,” he said.

After the missile strike, Oleh and other surviving residents hid in a nearby church. Their passports and other documents, kept in the centre’s safe, were probably burned in the blast, he said. The next day men wearing blue armbands – most likely a local defence unit or volunteers of some kind – took them to another village. From there, they found their way to Boyarka, a town southwest of Kyiv, and then took a train to the capital.

Asked if he had considered evacuating to western Ukraine, Oleh responded rhetorically: “And where would I go? After some time I stopped being afraid. If I get hit, so be it.”

Volunteers

Since Russia invaded Ukraine in late February, homeless people, single unemployed people, those living on welfare benefits, older people, those with severe mental illness, and undocumented people have found themselves in a vulnerable position. But even under unimaginable circumstances, Kyiv residents have shown great empathy for the most vulnerable, self-organising to provide help for them.

As Mykola Fedorchenko, 45, told me, while queuing for a free meal at the Chornomorka restaurant in the city centre: “You can’t die of hunger in Kyiv; you’d have to try really hard.”. In March, the restaurant chain started a project to distribute meals every Sunday, providing around 1,000 to 1,500 every week. Some of its food also goes to military personnel and territorial defence units.