The Russian public was unprepared for the invasion of Ukraine. Vladimir Putin felt no need to build any kind of patriotic momentum in society, apparently believing the war would be over within days. But now, as the war approaches its first anniversary, Russian citizens have had time to digest and react to this unprecedented situation.

Society is adapting to the ‘new normal’, and family, jobs and private life are taking precedence over politics and the war. Strong pro- and anti-war views exist within the country, but they are in a minority; many in mainstream society are keeping their distance from those extremes.

This is not to say people are ignoring the situation altogether. While it is hard to rely on polls, as many people give socially acceptable answers in times of war or refuse to respond, there are a number of observable trends that give an insight into the popular mood that the pro/anti dichotomy does not explain.

It seems that Russians have experienced a loss of faith in the state and its ability to get things done. They are distancing themselves from it without opposing it, while wishing the war to somehow be over, so they can return to how things were before it started.

This acquiescence is passive: most people go along with the state narrative about Ukraine, but they are growing less interested in its victories and defeats, and are not prepared to make personal sacrifices, such as sending loved ones into battle.

Russian TV channels are less successful in affecting people’s actual behaviour than commonly believed. When action is required, Russians who might trust the leadership in the abstract tend to think for themselves on matters that concern them. This was evident during the pandemic: the country’s vaccination rate remained low – only 54.7% were fully vaccinated – despite all efforts by state propaganda to make citizens get the jab.

On TV, political talk shows are declining in popularity because the public is tired of their relentless focus on danger and negativity. Instead, people are seeking emotional comfort and escapism, and the demand for entertainment content is increasing.

Two popular reactions are described below. One is a mental leap away from the state narrative; the other is direct action to compensate for the state’s failings.