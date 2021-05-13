Russia’s war in Chechnya rumbles on – in Europe’s deportation of asylum seekers

Twenty years ago, one of the first things you’d see when opening an international newspaper was the word “Chechnya”. The North Caucasus republic, caught in a separatist struggle in the aftermath of the collapse of the Soviet Union, became a byword internationally for atrocities by the Russian military, plus the occasional kidnapping of foreign journalists and aid workers.

Today, the conflict is over in Chechnya, and Kremlin-backed warlord Ramzan Kadyrov is firmly ensconced in power as head of the Chechen Republic. But the war still rumbles on in Europe, which has become a haven for thousands of Chechens who fled the bloody war and the brutal attention of the Russian security forces.

Indeed, before the migration crisis hit Europe, migrants from Russia made up one of the largest groups of asylum seekers on the continent. In 2013, more than 40,000 Russian citizens - many of them Chechens - applied for asylum to EU countries. In 2020, 5,500 people from Russia sought asylum in EU states.

But when Chechens manage to get to Europe – often via the Belarusian-Polish border – life is far from easy. Aside from the challenge of setting up new lives, the threat of return remains in the background, as Chechens have to deal with hostile migration authorities, agents of the Chechen authorities, and European law enforcement, which cooperates with their Russian counterparts.

Since 2014, around a dozen Chechen asylum seekers who were returned to Russia are known to have died at the hands of the Russian security forces, disappeared or have been imprisoned for lengthy prison terms after suspicious conviction. These extraditions, or deportations, often take place without a genuine right to appeal the decision.

A recent deportation by France only strengthens this worrying trend.

No right to deport

Last month, Magomed Gadaev, 37, went to sign in at a police station in Limoges. He had been living with his wife and children in France since 2012, having left Chechnya at the end of the 2000s after being imprisoned for fighting in the Chechen war.

A few weeks earlier, Gadaev had been released from a French migration detention centre, where he’d been placed after losing his asylum claim in autumn 2020.

But when Gadaev got to the police station on 8 April, he was placed back in detention. The next day, he was put on a plane to Moscow. In protest, he cut open his stomach while in detention, and filed an urgent appeal against deportation via his lawyer. This appeal, it seems, was ignored. A few days later, Gadaev was in a Chechen prison, facing suspicious charges.