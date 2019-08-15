Death by jail: what occupied Crimea does to political prisoners

Right now, in Simferopol’s Detention Centre No.1, a man is slowly dying.

Edem Bakirov, a Crimean Tatar, has a registered Category 1 disability: he has had one leg amputated, he is a diabetic and has four shunts in his heart.

Beklirov lived with his family in a small Ukrainian town close to the border with Russian-controlled Crimea, Novooleksiivka. Bekirov himself is a local civil activist, while his wife Gulnara is a member of the regional Crimean Tatar Mejlis council.

But since Bekirov’s arrest in Crimea last year, his health conditions have rapidly deteriorated while in investigative detention. Sadly, he’s not the only one to suffer this fate. Dozens of Crimean Tatars facing extremism and terrorism charges have passed through Simferopol Detention Centre No.1.

“His state of health is satisfactory”

Russian law enforcement arrested Edem Bekirov, 57, on the morning of 12 December 2018 at the Djanka border checkpoint. They then drove him deep into the Crimean peninsula. His family was unable to locate him until late evening. Just before midnight, Bekirov phoned his wife Gulnara from the Crimean FSB headquarters in Simferopol, Crimea’s administrative capital. He asked her to find him a lawyer.

The next day, it transpired that Bekirov had been accused of illegally possessing weapons and explosives. A district court sentenced him to two months in the city’s detention centre, ignoring his health and medical condition (which explicitly exclude detention). The court rejected a request that Bekirov be held under house arrest at his parents’ property in Crimea.