Instability has escalated in Moldova’s Russian-backed breakaway region of Transnistria following the murder last week of the region’s most prominent opposition politician, Oleg Khorzhan.

Khorzhan, the leader of the local Communist Party, was found murdered at his home on the outskirts of the Transnistrian capital, Tiraspol. He had been out of prison for less than a year.

The death of a man once called a “traitor” by the Transnistrian authorities has caused upset in the unrecognised territory on the eastern bank of the Dniester river, with Transnistrian and Moldovan authorities presenting different possible scenarios for his death.

Speculation over the fate of this separatist region – a narrow slip of land that shares a 400-kilometre border with Ukraine – has increased rapidly following Putin’s full-scale invasion last year.

Russia has long had a peacekeeping contingent as well as regular troops stationed in the region, and has expressed an interest in securing a “land bridge” linking Russia to Transnistria via Ukraine.

Ukrainian officials, meanwhile, have offered to “assist” Moldova in retaking the region by force. A series of unexplained drone attacks and explosions last year has only increased concern.