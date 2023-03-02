Victor Pleșcanov has been in prison since March 2022, after displaying a Ukrainian flag on the balcony of his apartment.

Pleșcanov lives in Transnistria, the unrecognised Russian-backed breakaway state in Moldova that borders Ukraine, where any public condemnation of the war Russia is waging in Ukraine is met with harsh punishment.

Neither his wife Oxana Lopusneak, who is based in the Transnistrian capital of Tiraspol, nor his lawyers, based in the Moldovan capital of Chișinău, have been able to obtain a written copy of the charges against him.

The case against Pleșcanov is an official secret, since it has been made by the MGB, short for the Ministry of State Security – but representatives of the regime told his family that Pleșcanov had been tried for incitement to extremism.

Lopusneak told openDemocracy about her “constant state of fear and powerlessness” since the arrest. “In Transnistria, you get a feeling that something can happen to you 24 hours a day,” she said. “There is no comfort.