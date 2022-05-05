What you need to know about Transnistria

Transnistria, the thin slip of land between Moldova and Ukraine, is back in the news.

For the first time in 30 years, the frozen conflict between Moldova and the separatist region came close to ‘unfreezing’ when several explosions rocked strategic locations in Transnistria last week. Around the world, politicians began talking about the threat of Russia’s war in Ukraine spreading to Moldova via the Moscow-backed breakaway territory.

Concern arose after a senior Russian military official said that the “second phase” of Russia’s war against Ukraine would involve seizing a land corridor to Transnistria, where Russian-speaking citizens allegedly suffer from discrimination.

Then, a few days later, on the evening of 25 April, several unidentified men fired RPG rockets at the Ministry of State Security building in the centre of Tiraspol, Transnistria’s capital. The next night, explosions were reported at Tiraspol airport – according to Transnistrian officials, the result of a drone attack.

Further incidents occurred when two radio towers, which were broadcasting Russian radio frequencies in the region, were also brought down, and shooting was reported near a major stockpile of Russian weapons at Kolbasna. No one was injured in any of these incidents.

However, it seems neither Chișinău nor Tiraspol really want war and are trying to maintain peace with all their might. Though the separatist conflict between Transnistria and Moldova, which emerged in the aftermath of the Soviet collapse, has been frozen since the 1990s, the reaction to the recent escalation has shown that the positions of the two sides are closer than it might seem.

In a matter of days after the attacks, Chișinău and Tiraspol were able to agree on a number of issues that had not moved forward for months.

Why is Ukraine worried?

From the start of Russia’s invasion on 24 February, Kyiv has routinely expressed concern about the possibility of attack from the Moldovan separatist territory, either by Transnistrian forces or by Russian troops stationed there. Ukraine shares a 400km-long border with Transnistria, which hosts a 1,500-strong Russian peacekeeping force and has its own military.

For example, in a report on 17 April, the Ukrainian General Staff announced that three motorised rifle brigades of the Transnistrian army were undergoing a combat readiness check with the participation of Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) officers. According to the Ukrainians, the check revealed that these units were not ready to conduct combat operations.

Moldovan officials, on the other hand, have regularly reported no signs of suspicious military activity in Transnistria. And Tiraspol has been trying to convince the Ukrainian authorities that it poses no military threat to the country – while retaining its political and economic relationships with Moscow.