Ukraine held its first-ever LGBTIQ film festival last month, a significant sign of Ukrainian society’s increasing acceptance of the queer community, according to its organiser.

“Our attitude towards life has changed. At any moment, a Russian rocket can hit and that’s it,” the festival’s director, film curator Bohdan Zhuk, told openDemocracy.

“It is clear that the issue of human rights and the rights of LGBTIQ+ people are urgent now,” Zhuk said, adding that it was a case of ‘if not now, then when?’ He had been planning such a festival for some years, but the pandemic and Russia’s full-scale invasion had knocked his plans off-course.

The week-long Sunny Bunny festival, held in Kyiv at the end of June, screened more than 60 films, including feature films, documentaries and shorts, representing the diversity of international queer cinema, alongside public talks and industry events. It also collaborated with Ukraine’s public broadcaster Suspilne to present a documentary on the experiences of three LGBTIQ Ukrainians during the war.

Due to the ongoing war, Pride marches and other traditional forms of activism are not possible at the moment. In this context, as part of the country’s existential fightback against Russian aggression, the Sunny Bunny festival was notable – as a cultural event, a political act and a social statement.

One might expect that in wartime people would be less interested in LGBTIQ rights, but so far this is not the case. In fact, Russia’s invasion has precipitated a public discussion of the challenges faced by the LGBTIQ community – partly because of the public position taken by LGBTIQ military personnel. More and more soldiers have come out in public and appeared in the media demanding equal rights.